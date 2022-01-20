Why Did ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Keep Wedding Plans a Secret?

In case you haven’t heard, “Alaskan Bush People” couple Raiven Adams and Bear Brown got married on Sunday. It was an intimate ceremony with close friends and family only.

Not only that, but the ceremony was also kept a secret from the public.

We’ve had several hints that a wedding may be on the horizon for the two, but no date was officially confirmed. Instead, the wedding just happened and then was shared with fans.

Some fans speculated in the past that the two had a secret wedding. This was after a photo showed Bear Brown with what looked to be a wedding ring on his finger. About a year before the actual wedding, Bear Brown also said that the new season of “Alaskan Bush People” would feature a wedding ceremony.

A Secret ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Wedding

So, in many ways, we knew this was coming. So why did the couple keep it a secret?

The main reason is likely that they wanted it to remain an intimate ceremony with no outside people getting near the festivities. This would allow them the peace and solitude to celebrate by themselves. You can, however, see the photos from the wedding on the Discovery site.

Also, the entire family has had a lot of social media drama over the years. It would make sense they want to separate themselves from that drama for their special day.

Bear Brown took a hiatus from social media at one point writing, “I hope everyone out there has a good morning! And in case I don’t post anything for a while, have a good afternoon, a good evening, and a good night! God bless!” He also switched his Instagram account to private as well. A lot of that has to do with drama related to his brother, Matt Brown, as well.

Complicated Relationship and Social Media Presence

Not only that, but the couple’s relationship has been nothing short of incredibly complex, on-and-off, and even a bit confusing. They first got engaged in August 2019. Two weeks later, they broke up. One day later, Raiven announced she was pregnant.

Then, they gave the relationship another go in October, only to split once again. Then, in September 2020, Bear finally got to meet his then-6-month-old son River for the first time. Since then, everything has gone smoothly.

Before the smoothly was a lot of social media discomfort full of fans wondering if they were on or off. They would also frequently post about one another, sometimes not so nicely. You may remember Bear Brown’s dramatic picture of him in a bathtub wearing his wet wedding tuxedo.

So, maybe keeping the wedding lowkey was the best option for the “Alaskan Bush People” couple.