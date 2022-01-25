Why Meat Loaf Had to ‘Learn How to Re-Sing’ the Studio Recording of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In a newly-published Variety interview, Meat Loaf revealed he had to “learn how to Re-Sing” in the studio for one of his greatest albums.

The singer-turned-actor talked in a never-before-released interview about the nitty-gritty of the 1977 album production and the battle he had with producer Todd Rundgren.

An artist, a friend and a neighbor. Truly a kind and gentle man. Rest In Peace Meat Loaf 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoGFf28fsK — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 22, 2022

According to SongFacts, Meatloaf’s Bat Out of Hell album spent 474 weeks on the UK albums chart and became one of the top five all-time best-selling albums in that country. Reportedly, it sold 43 million copies globally. Finally, it’s considered one of the best-selling music works of all time.

Meat Loaf died this past Thursday at 74.

Re-singing The Famous Song A Serious Matter

The famous singer, born Marvin Aday, said he was best effective in singing his songs loud.

But that changed in the studio. The singer blamed that on clipping or hitting “the mic all the time.”

“So I had to learn, and everything became hushed and pulled in,” Meat Loaf said. “The people that think I can sing that way, I could barely sing that way then.”

The singer talked about how tough it was for musicians to play the song, but he added that the singing part is pretty tough. The piece on the album clocks in at 9 minutes, 52 seconds. Later, edits brought it down to under five minutes.

Years later, Meat Loaf said he’d “hear these tribute bands, and they don’t sing the melody. They will stay on the same note; they won’t go up on certain notes.”

That was the power of Meat Loaf. Getting the enthusiasm and the vocal energy to sing those notes drew many fans into his songs and performances.

Another Meat Loaf Complaint Centered On Speeding Up Songs

The singer admitted he couldn’t hear his songs on the radio years after making them famous.

Another technical issue. The studio work meant that vinyl records could only hold 49 minutes of music. Meat Loaf said his work came in at 52 minutes. How do you fix that issue?

Producer Rundgren’s solution. Speed things up. To Meat Loaf, it was a disaster. For some fans, who waited for the song to finish in their cars, maybe they could get the music to end the way they wanted.

“So they sped that record up by almost a minute and a half because if not, you couldn’t get any volume,” the singer related to Variety.

The downside came with “no drums or electric guitars.” That speedy process meant not getting to enjoy those song parts.

To Meat Loaf, he felt like he sounded like Alvin from “Alvin and The Chipmunks.” He said when “Two Out Of Three” would play on the radio, he’d “turn it off.”