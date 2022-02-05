why-mia-farrow-regretted-backing-out-of-this-john-wayne-classic

Mia Farrow had a great career, there’s no denying that. She did fail to capitalize on Rosemary’s Baby by backing out of a John Wayne film.

After her time in the Roman Polanski classic, Farrow was a star. 1968 quickly turned to 1969. She was looking to keep her momentum going and that meant one thing and one thing only. Working on True Grit. The film excited her. It would be a great chance to keep her career going at the highest level.

Mia Farrow even got what she wanted, being cast as Mattie for the film, originally. However, that would not last. If you remember watching the film, Kim Darby played the role of Mattie. Alongside the older, and bigger John Wayne, she was a great contrast. But, some folks, and especially Farrow herself, think “What if?”

Hal B. Wallis was producing the film. Henry Hathaway was behind the camera directing. John Wayne was playing his biggest role in 20 years! His words, not mine. Mia Farrow wanted to be in this movie. So, why didn’t it happen? Well, folks started to talk.

The talk was about the director, Hathaway. She had heard from friends in the business he was hard to work with. He had fought Dennis Hopper while making From Hell to Texas. After hearing all of the noise about her future director, she wanted him replaced with Polanski. It was a failed attempt completely.

After all of the drama about directors and everything that went into the politics around the film, Mia Farrow backed out. It was unfortunate. She later said it was the, “biggest personal and professional mistake of my life.”

No Mia Farrow But Duvall and Wayne Excelled in ‘True Grit’

By 1969, John Wayne was older. He had been playing his own character in films for decades at that point. No one wanted to get him a character role. However, when this film came along, he was perfect for it. Wayne loved the role almost instantly and was ready to put on one of his best performances in years. Even without Mia Farrow in the film, Wayne and counterpart Robert Duvall, put on great performances.

As Ned Pepper, Duvall embodied the bad guy on and off-screen. When it came to the two characters, they hated each other. The actors weren’t always on the best terms either. However, it wasn’t obvious in their performances. Wayne earned an Oscar. Duvall would go on to win awards for his future roles in films like Tender Mercies.

This movie was going to work with or without Mia Farrow. However, it is unfortunate that she wasn’t able to stick to her commitment to the film. It would have been another accolade in her illustrious career.