Why Michael Weatherly’s ‘Bull’ Is Ending After 6 Seasons

After a six season run, Bull, starring NCIS alum Michael Weatherly, has been canceled by CBS, amid controversy surrounding the star.

While no official reason was given for the show’s cancellation, it is no stranger to scrutiny. In 2018, Weatherly found himself at the center of a scandal. Actress Eliza Dushku received a settlement of $9.5 million after accusing the star of sexual assault. Additionally, Dushku was fired ahead of completing her six season commitment to the show.

Though the details of the settlement never became public, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez left due to an internal investigation. It’s hard to say what happened. Either way, the network canceled Bull.

Another potential reason for the cancellation is ratings. Even though Bull is consistently billed as one of the network’s highest-rated shows, its ratings consistently lowered each season. In its debut season, the series averaged on 11 million viewers. By season six, this number dropped to 4.2 million. Granted, the legal drama still dominates its time slot, with higher ratings than Big Sky and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Michael Weatherly Responds to Cancellation of Bull

According to Weatherly, the cancellation of Bull was creative in nature. The actor posted a lengthy statement to his Twitter account.

“Hello, all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” said Weatherly. “It has been an honor to work with the talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Weatherly’s words make the decision sound mutual, and there’s no evidence to dispute that.

Additionally, the network issued a statement of their own: “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast […] the incredible creative team[…] and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

While it is unlikely audiences will hear more about the investigation, it seems that CBS and Weatherly are parting amicably. Bull will continue to air for the remainder of its sixth season. The series returned from its midseason hiatus on Jan. 6th, and new episodes of the legal drama air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. eastern.