Why One ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Scene Was Controversial

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” is a beloved classic Western. But, when it came out, there were some critics who thought some parts of the film were “absurd and anachronistic.”

That would be the music, specifically the use of “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” in the scene where Paul Newman does bicycle stunts. The song was written by Burt Bacharach, who wrote all the music for the movie, and performed by B.J. Thomas. Director George Roy Hill wanted a sound that reflected the mood of the film, not necessarily the time period.

This was a common tactic in the New Hollywood Movement, which was still in its infancy when “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” came out. This style’s influences were “European and Asian art cinema and movements such as Italian neorealism or the French New Wave,” according to SlashFilm.

George Roy Hill was one of the pioneers of this movement; this had a lot to do with his music choice in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” For singer B.J. Thomas, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” made sense for the scene because it was “an American song. The song came from Butch, and it says as long as you’re free, you’re okay. It worked for me,” he told Vanity Fair.

But, the choice still didn’t sit right with the 20th Century Fox board. It claimed the song was “too risky and unconventional.” Additionally, Robert Redford hated it as well. And one critic from Time Magazine wrote, “Director George Roy Hill abruptly annihilates the nostalgia with a scat-singing sound track by Burt Bacharach at his most cacophonous. Coupled with a mod love song, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head’ — wedged in while Newman does stunts on a bicycle — the score makes the film as absurd and anachronistic as the celebrated Smothers Brothers cowboy who played the kerosene-powered guitar.”

The Real History of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Butch Cassidy was born Robert LeRoy Parker to Mormon parents. He left home as a teenager to become a rancher, and the outlaw lifestyle called to him. Harry Longabaugh, on the other hand, grew up in Pennsylvania reading about the West. He left home as a teen as well, and spent some time in jail in Sundance, Wyoming. This led to his nickname: the Sundance Kid.

Sundance joined up after Butch formed the Wild Bunch. They hit trains and banks, and did some cattle rustling on the side. They were constantly on the run, using the Outlaw Trail to travel through Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. There were hidey-holes all along the trail where the gang could store loot, or hide out, or switch horses to continue their ride.

When Butch and Sundance when to Argentina and Bolivia, that was the beginning of the end for the two. They were recognized in Bolivia, and got caught in a shootout. Similar to the film, it’s debated whether Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid died in that shootout. The film freezes on the two drawing their guns, and turns to sepia tone. This represents the rumors that they died there, and the idea that, maybe, they lived.