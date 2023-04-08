Why Patrick Swayze’s ‘Road House’s Fight Scenes Still Hold Up According to Pro Stuntmen

All these years later, Road House, starring Patrick Swayze, still holds its own among movies with lots of action in them. Swayze had a hand in the movie’s realism thanks to his martial arts training. The movie was released in 1989. Pro stuntmen are still celebrating Road House‘s fight scenes, too.

“Swayze was a real martial artist. Definitely trained it a lot. Knew what he was doing.” stunt coordinator Eric Linden said in a video clip from Corridor Crew. “Swayze, when you look at his punches, he looks good.”

TV Show Co-Host Points Out That Kicks Were Not Being Done Around The Face

Gui, who is one of the co-hosts of this show, had some interesting insights to share about Road House. “There was a time in martial arts cinematic history where nobody kicked to the face. Ever,” he said. “It wasn’t a thing. Kicks started happening around the time of Bruce Lee. Then when it came to America, it still stayed very much, we’re kicking at the chest and at the legs. We’re not going to kick at the head.

“And you see it in this film a lot,” Gui said. “Learning how to kick for the camera is a completely different style than punching for the camera. Also in terms of what was hot at the time in American cinema, that’s not what people deemed as that was what you do. You punch, you throw people around, you hit them over the head with stuff. It’s usually these bar brawls. And then this is one of the closest renditions we have to seeing martial arts kicks.”

Road House would be a significant movie in Swayze’s career. It gave guys a chance to see him lay out a tough guy in a movie. He’s already gotten himself down as a movie heartthrob thanks to Dirty Dancing. He would further enhance his heartthrob status with Ghost. But when it comes to action films, Swayze got a big boost from Road House to put him among the world’s top action stars of his time. He played Bodhi in 1991’s Point Blank, another action movie in the resume’ of Swayze, ScreenRant reports.

Road House helped give Swayze’s career a charge by opening up a new lane for him as a legitimate action star. It made him just as popular with male movie fans as with female fans. A remake of Road House is being filmed with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Swayze role. UFC legend Conor McGregor also is in this flick, too, adding a dose of realilty.