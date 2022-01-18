Why ‘Ray Donovan’ Stars Liev Schrieber & Jon Voight Don’t ‘Talk About Politics’

Although they worked together on the set of Ray Donovan for seven years, Liev Schreiber admits that he refuses to talk about politics with his co-star Jon Voight. This is due to having a very different political view.

Fox News reports that Schrieber is not known for being outspoken when it comes to his political opinions. However, his Ray Donovan co-star has become well known for his conservative social media posts. He has even made multiple comments praising and supporting President Trump.

During a recent interview with TVLine, the Ray Donovan star explained that he does not at all agree with Voight’s political opinions. However, they still maintain a cordial relationship by just simply not talking about politics.

“Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics,” the Ray Donovan actor explained. “It’s just something that we don’t want in the workplace. We don’t want that. Our jobs are difficult enough. As they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we’re working together, we just don’t do it.”

Schrieber also declared that he loves his Ray Donovan co-star despite the differences of political opinions. “I would do anything for him.”

Fox News also reports that Voight previously supported President Trump during his 2016 Presidential campaign. Years after, Schreiber answered a question from a fan who asked him about Voight’s denial of President Joe Biden’s win against Trump in the 2020 Presidential election. The Ray Donovan actor responded, “I love Jon and always will. Even as he instigates violence and division. While I may not share his views on politics or policy, he will always be my brother.”

Liev Schreiber Reveals If There’s Anything in the Works for ‘Ray Donovan’

While continuing his chat with TVLine, Liev Schrieber revealed if there was anything in the works for his series Ray Donovan. The media outlet reported that while the show ended in 2020, the follow-up Ray Donovan: The Movie premiered on Friday (January 14th).

“This is the end for me,” Schrieber declared about his time as Ray Donovan. “For now. But if somebody greats a new narrative and it makes sense, I don’t see why [it couldn’t continue down the road. But there’s nothing in the works.”

According to IMDb, Ray Donovan follows a professional “fixer” for the rich and famous in Los Angeles. Donovan can notably make anyone’s problems disappear. However, he can’t seem to get rid of the problems that are created by his own family. The show ran from June 2013 to January 2020. The show’s follow-up film follows a “showdown decades in the making” that brought the Donovan family’s legacy in a full circle. Schrieber and Voight returned for the film adaption along with Kerris Dorsey, Dash Mihok, and Pooch Hall.