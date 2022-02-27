Why Robert Redford and Paul Newman Never Made a Third Movie Together

Paul Newman famously starred alongside Robert Redford in both Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting. Both films were runaway successes, winning multiple Academy Awards, but why didn’t they ever collaborate again? Certainly, the actors would recognize both of their names on a single film guarantees a hit.

Turns out, Redford actually approached Newman about making an additional film together. In 1998, Redford read a memoir by author Bill Bryson titled A Walk in the Woods. It told the story of two seniors who reconnected by hiking the Appalachian Trail together. While he and Redford began developing the script together, Newman backed out because he felt that he was too old to take on the physicality of the role. A Walk in the Woods came to fruition in 2015, with Nick Nolte playing the part intended for Newman.

Ultimately, Newman only starred in one more movie prior to his retirement: Road to Perdition. He passed away in 2008. Redford, on the other hand, maintained an active movie career, making films such as All Is Lost and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, he chose to retire in 2018.

Tom Cruise Reveals Advice From Paul Newman

While he is no longer with us, Paul Newman left behind quite a legacy. According to actor Tom Cruise, he learned a thing or two from the veteran entertainer on the set of The Color of Money. They both starred in the movie, which was filmed in Chicago during the winter.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna have a leather jacket and t-shirt. I’m gonna have my hair blown back. It’s guaranteed up to 90 miles an hour,’” Cruise explained. “And there I am in January, and I’m shooting this scene. And I remember in the script, it was like outside. I didn’t think about it.”

The actor then explained how the weather had him so cold that he could barely speak.

“I’m in between takes, and [Newman] is in a car, and I’m running to this area,” said Cruise. “They’re trying to thaw [me]. Newman’s like, ‘Where’s the kid? Where’s the kid?’ So finally, I have this scene where he’s in the car, and I’m next to him.

“I look in, and I’m like, ‘What?’” Cruise continued. “He had the warm coat. He had the heater in there. It was an electric heater, OK? … He looked at me, and he’s like, ‘T-shirt? You tried your wardrobe on in the summer, didn’t you?’ I was like, ‘Yes, sir. I did.’ He’s like, ‘Watch and learn, kid. Watch and learn.’ I never forgot it. I literally never forgot it.”

The humorous exchange stuck with Cruise over the years. No doubt that he makes sure to keep a space heater nearby while filming now.