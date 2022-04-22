Why ‘The Munsters’ Star Butch Patrick Said Show Was ‘Able to Get Away With a Lot More’ Back Then

When Butch Patrick starred in the short-lived but highly iconic sitcom The Munsters, current television series were about as innocent and tame as they come. But Patrick was able to work on the set of something revolutionary for the times, and he’s grateful for it.

The comedy, which centers around a loveable family of monsters, debuted in 1964. At that same time, audiences were enjoying shows such as The Andy Griffith Show, Bewitched, and Flipper. And networks were careful not to put anything too provocative or gruesome on the screen.

And while The Munsters was far from provocative for today’s standards, it was still a bit off the wall for 1960s TV. But Butch Parick believes that gave the writers room to “get away” with new things.

“We had good talent,” the actor told Fox News while explaining the reasons behind the show’s ongoing success. “We also had good scripts. But people were also very entertained. It allowed us to do comedy that wouldn’t be as funny in a “Beaver” setting. We were able to get away with a lot more.”

‘The Munsters’ Is a Cult-Classic that Butch Patrick Is Grateful to ‘Experience’

And while the series only enjoyed a two-season run, it still went on to become a cult classic. Fans, both old and new, have taken to watching the misadventures of The Munsters on syndication religiously. And it has gandered so much respect that director Rob Zombie is even working on a reboot.

For Patrick, who played the kid werewolf, Eddie, living in the shadow of the classic TV hit has been an experience of a lifetime that he’s never taken for granted.

“I knew something was happening when I kept seeing repeats on television,” he admitted. ” Then I started having people and their kids come up to me and say how much they love the show. And that hasn’t stopped.”

And Butch Patrick also has a good guess as to why The Munsters has lasted throughout the decades.

“There was something magical about the show,” Butch Patrick continued. ” People were enamored with it. It brought families together. People come up to me all the time and say,’ You’re part of our family.’ And you know, every year there’s a new generation of kids watching it with their parents and grandparents, and they continue to enjoy it. I’m just grateful to be a part of it all.”

If you have yet to catch an episode of The Munsters, or you’re an old-time fan looking to reunite with the characters, you can catch the entire series on Amazon.