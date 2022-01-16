‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dave Marciano Teases Season 11 with 2021 Recap Video

Sea Captain Dave Marciano is ringing the new year to celebrate moving forward – and onto another season of tuna fishing. The “Wicked Tuna” star has a lot to celebrate when it comes to his previous year on the water. Though the world is still plagued by COVID-19, limiting many professions, Marciano and his crew have a lot to be thankful for as they move forward to season 11 of the hit show.

In a video recapping the best moments of 2021, the fishing captain shared a variety of photos from 2021 highlighting his year. Between gorgeous photos of sunsets and the bluest water you’ve ever witnessed, there are also lots of laughs, smiles, group outings, and obvious friendships.

“On to 2022,” Marciano captioned his video post on Twitter.

The fishing captain spends the majority of his days fishing off the coast of Maine catching massive bluefin tuna. And when he’s on shore, the longtime seaman loves to be near family and friends. This is because he so often has to leave them behind to pursue his work.

“Over the years as a commercial fisherman there’s been a least half a dozen times where I just really thought I couldn’t do it anymore, especially when you add in the family part,” the Wicked Tuna star shared. “I could get by on a lot less but when it comes to the wife and kids having to go without as a father that makes you seriously reconsider what you’re doing with your life.”

And while the “Wicked Tuna” star has a ton of amazing stories out on the open sea, some of his best memories of fishing belong to the times he spent with his son Joe.

Dave Marciano Shares Family Ties

In fact, the fisherman once shared a sweet story of how he bonded with his son while fishing for hours with no luck. That is, until some things changed.

“It was about 10 years ago,” Marciano said. “And Joe and I were out fishing. Joe was young and small and had to flip over a fish tote and stand on it to reach the reel. We had been marking fish for hours, and chumming – we must have used up 150 pounds of chum – but we couldn’t get anything to take a hook.”

He goes on to say:

“Joe was using jigs and put on a little pollack,” Marciano continued. “He said, ‘That’s gonna get ’em. The next thing I knew, the rod was bent. Joe had hooked up this monster. It was a 1,200-pound fish, and it brought in ten grand. It’s something the two of us will always have as a memory together. And even if we’d got nothing for the fish, it would still be a highlight of my career as a fisherman to have that experience with my son.”