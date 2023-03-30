‘Wicked Tuna’ Star’s Brother Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge

Michael Ott, who is the brother of Wicked Tuna star T.J. Ott, is facing a DUI charge after a multicar accident happened on Oct. 28, 2022. Police officers arrested Michael Ott, 41, of Broad Channel, New York, after a report of a multiple-car accident in Gloucester, Massachusetts, at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 28. No serious injuries were reported by police. Michael was charged with drunken driving, violating marked lanes, speeding, and negligent operation, reported the Gloucester Daily Times.

T.J. Ott is the captain of Hot Tuna, a fishing vessel featured in National Geographic’s shows Wicked Tuna and Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. Between 2017 and 2020, Michael Ott worked as a deckhand on his brother’s boat. Upon arrival on the accident scene, officers reported seeing several cars with heavy damage and numerous vehicles stopped in traffic. Drivers were assisting accident victims.

Police Indicate ‘Wicked Tuna’ Brother’s Truck Was Driven By Michael Ott

According to the report, police noticed a white GMC Sierra pickup with extensive front-end damage. They also noticed a red Chevrolet Tahoe with extensive front-end damage to the driver’s side. A witness also told police a red Dodge pickup was about 100 feet away. As Ott sat in the white GMC, the red Chevy’s driver shouted at him from outside, police said, PopCulture reports.

According to an officer who spoke with the driver of the red Chevy, “Ott continued to call me and say … that he was a Wicked Tuna guy. During their conversation, Ott said ‘everything is fine, can I go home.'” The officers reported that Ott had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that his speech was slurred, reported the Gloucester Daily Times.

The Tahoe’s driver told police that he was driving to Essex Avenue when the GMC pickup struck the Dodge Ram in front of him. It caused the Dodge to spin out of control. According to the driver, the GMC crossed the yellow line, making it impossible for the Dodge to avoid a collision since it was speeding in the other direction.

Ott Appeared Unsteady On His Feet After Getting Out Of His Truck

He said the GMC continued on towards him after hitting the Dodge head-on, striking his Chevy in the left front. After police asked Ott to step out of his car, he appeared unsteady on his feet. An ambulance crew evaluated him, but he declined medical treatment, according to the report. The report stated that Ott was initially willing to do field sobriety tests but then, becoming combative and argumentative, told the officer: “You will regret this.”

The report states Ott refused to submit to a chemical test and continued to be argumentative and uncooperative during booking. Ambulances transported the other drivers to Beverly Hospital for further evaluation.