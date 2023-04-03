Widow of ‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Sorvino Praises Late Actor as ‘Proud Patriot’ Who Loved America

Less than a year after Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83, the Good Fellas star’s widow Dee Dee opened up about her husband’s heart and what really mattered to him.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Dee Dee Sorvino revealed how she’s keeping her late husband’s legacy alive by launching Sorvino Vino. She explained that she and Paul had been working on the project before his passing.

Paul Sorvino’s widow also said that a portion of the wine’s proceeds will go towards the Gay and Dottie Capers Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underserved families and at-risk youth. The wine made its debut on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“Supporting our vets was so important to Paul,” Dee Dee Sorvino explained. “Any time we would be out somewhere if we saw a vet, we would always buy them a round of drinks and thank them for their service.”

Dee Dee then said that Paul Sorvino was a very good friend of Forest Gump star Gary Sinise, who is a well-known advocate of veterans. “he really admired how Gary would put so much time into helping our vets. Gary has raised millions, I’m sure, by this point. He’s always out there helping vets. Paul really admired that, and he always wanted to do something.”

Paul Sorvino’s widow noted the wine release is her way of making her husband’s dream of helping others come true. “It’s certainly not as big as what Gary Sinise does, but it’s Paul still saying thank you.”

Paul Sorvino’s Wife Said He Was ‘Excited’ For the Next Chapter of His Life Just Before His 2022 Death

Meanwhile, Dee Dee shared her late husband was “excited” for the next chapter of his life just before his death. She shared that the actor was at the point where really wanted to do something.

“Whenever we talked about the wine, he right away talked about how we could help our vets,” Paul Sorvino’s widow continued. “That’s why we were especially excited to launch this… He loved our country and was a proud patriot.”

Dee Dee then said that the wine is considered a “bittersweet tribute” to her late husband. “But it’s always nice to think about my husband and do something that would have made him happy.”

Paul Sorvino’s widow went on to add that the late actor was a strong guy who didn’t want anyone to feel bad for him. Although he had some health problems over the years, both he and Dee Dee thought he had a bit more time. “Right before he died, he was very happy. He had a lot going on… But then something took him out quickly.”