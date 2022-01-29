Will ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Be Airing During the Winter Olympics?

Most shows are going on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympics. So, will 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Unlike shows in the Once Chicago franchise or the NCIS franchise, for instance, 9-1-1: Lone Star will air during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the same timeslot: Mondays at 8/7 central. This is good news for fans who’ve been following season 3 closely.

It’s also good for Fox, as 9-1-1: Lone Star has drawn in some good ratings in the first month since it came back. It’s been pulling in similar and in some cases bigger numbers than its flagship show, 9-1-1.

The Next Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Will Be a Huge one For T.K.

The recent episodes saw major drama as an ice storm hit Austin. Last week’s episode saw everyone continue to scramble while T.K. Strand fought for his life while in a coma. Episode four will continue, and end, 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s ice storm arc.

It’ll find T.K. in the hospital, still battling for his life. The dream sequence of his, which was prominent in episode three, will continue into episode four. During it, we’ll learn more about T.K. Strand’s relationship with his mother as well as his relationship with Carlos.

Fans were shocked when it was revealed that T.K. and Carlos had broken up off-screen between season 2 and 3. The upcoming episode will reveal why they broke up, and who decided to call it quits.

The Episode Will Also See Grace Go into Labor

Elsewhere, Grace is going to have a baby in the middle of this storm. It’ll be absolute chaos, and Grace actor Sierra McClain discussed whether or not she was surprised when she got the script and saw what Grace was about to go through.

“I wasn’t surprised in the least,” McClain said in an interview with The New York Post. “Some of it was shocking to me, like the fact that Billy was going to be involved. But the fact that it wasn’t traditional, I can’t lie. I was like, ‘I wouldn’t expect anything less from Lone Star!”

The episode will find one person at her disposal when Grace goes into labor, Billy Tyson. Tyson is far from anyone’s favorite at the moment. But even though Grace and the rest of the team hate Billy Tyson, McClain had a great time working with his actor, Billy Burke.

“It was really great. I’m a big fan of Billy’s,” she said. “… he was such a good sport about everything.”

If you want to catch the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star you can tune in to FOX on Monday at 8/7 central.