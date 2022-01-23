Will ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Continue Without Julian McMahon?

With news breaking on Saturday that FBI: Most Wanted actor Julian McMahon was leaving the show, people are wondering if the show goes on.

So, the short answer is yes because the show airs as part of a franchise night on CBS. McMahon has played Special Agent Jess LaCroix on there but will be moving on to other pursuits.

The FBI: Most Wanted star released a statement on Saturday night to Deadline. McMahon talked about his time on the show and his character, too.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Actor Has Been Talking About Leaving Character Behind

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

The actor did take time to talk about playing his character on the show. Also, McMahon expressed his gratitude toward FBI: Most Wanted executive producer Dick Wolf. Yes, this is the same Dick Wolf who is behind the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises over on NBC.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” McMahon said. In the statement, McMahon said that he was “extremely proud” of their work together. The actor also mentions the development of both the show and his character. McMahon says it was “at the top of my professional experience list.”

He goes on to wish the show’s cast and crew much success in their future. Finally, he says “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

McMahon Will Make Final Appearance as Jess LaCroix on March 8 Episode

McMahon will make his final appearance on March 8. FBI: Most Wanted will have a new character pop up to fill that space left by McMahon leaving.

So, you might be asking how the character will be written out of the show? Right now, Jess is dealing with daughter Tali leaving for a boarding school in Canada.

McMahon first played LaCroix in an episode of the mothership FBI series. The episode did serve as a backdoor pilot for FBI: Most Wanted. The spinoff got off to a strong start in January 2020 and is now part of an FBI Tuesday lineup on CBS alongside the original FBI and newest addition FBI: International.

Make sure to dial it up and tune in to CBS on Wednesday nights. That’s where you will find the FBI franchise alive and well.