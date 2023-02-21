Will Smith References Oscars Slap in Crytic TikTok

Will Smith is bringing his Oscar slap back into fans’ minds with a cryptic TikTok video featuring the trophy he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

This April will mark one year since Smith charged the Academy Awards stage to slap host Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The incident ultimately ruined Will’s A-List career.

Despite the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s many attempts at redemption, the film industry has shunned him, and it’s been a few months since he’s popped back into the public eye. However, on Monday, he posted a strange TikTok that caught the attention of his fans, and it’s proving that most of them are over the famous assault.

Fans Urge Will Smith to ‘Keep Pushing’

For the video, Will Smith toggled himself along an influencer named Miss Money Working’s post. In it, she explains that inanimate objects judge you, and you can find out what they’re thinking if you simply ask.

“It sounds insane,” she says. “But it will change your life. Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you?”

“So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you,” she continued. “And you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”

With that information, Will reaches off-camera and pulls his Oscar trophy into view. He then quietly asks it what it thinks of him.

Will Smith didn’t share what his intuition revealed nor did he write anything further in his caption. But fans jumped right into the conversation and offered their own thoughts on the actor.

“You did the right thing!” one person wrote. “But 8-year-old you did it instead of adult you, so it didn’t come out right.”

“We love a self-aware king,” added another fan.

“Bro, you can see the pain in this man’s eyes. He’s going through a lot,” wrote a concerned follower. “I feel you @willsmith, keep pushing brother. Things will turn around!”

Out of nearly 4,300 comments, almost none showed signs that people held the moment against him any longer. A few laughed that it was too soon, but most gave him props for the effort.

It remains to be seen if Will Smith will raise through the ranks once more. He is banned from the Oscars for the next decade, and rumor has it that his friends in high places refuse to speak to him.