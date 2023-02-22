Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Prompts Academy to Use ‘Crisis Team’ at 2023 Ceremony

Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap prompted The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to prepare for drama ahead of this year’s ceremony. According to the association, it has put together a “crisis team” to handle any possible future problems.

While speaking to Time Magazine, CEO Bill Kramer confirmed the team and said that it will be trained to jump into action and quickly quell emergencies.

“We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place,” he said. “We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

During the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a comment concerning Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife, that seemingly targeted her struggle with alopecia. The condition causes an autoimmune response that targets the hair follicles and can result in baldness.

Pinkett Smith has been open about the disorder and proudly attended the ceremony with a shaved head. Rock allegedly did not know about her alopecia, and he made her the subject of a controversial joke.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he said.

Will Smith was furious after the remark, and moments later, he stormed the stage and slapped Rock across the face before saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Rock rebounded quickly and laughed, “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Will went on to win his first-ever Oscar shortly after, but because of the assault, he will not be able to repeat the victory for another decade. The Academy banned him from attending another ceremony until 2032.

Academy CEO Hopes to Never Need New ‘Crisis Team’

After watching the confrontation play out on live TV, Kramer carved out a plan to stop any future situations.

“Because of [the slap] last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly,” he added.

“This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement,” continued Kramer. “And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

The 2023 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC.