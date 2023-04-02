William Daniels Celebrates 96th Birthday With ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-stars: PHOTO

William Daniels—AKA Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World—celebrated his 96th birthday on Friday, and nearly the entire original cast was by his side.

The star and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, were fortunate enough to meet up with Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Moore) for a special dinner that night.



The old friends were together for the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. The only star missing was the lead, Cory Matthews’ Ben Savage, who was presumably in California working on his Congress campaign.

William Daniels played on Boy Meets World from 1993 until 2000. As Mr. Feeny—teacher, principal, neighbor, and wise friend—he helped Cory and his friends gauge life as they went through high school and college.

William Daniels Originally Turned Down His Role on ‘Boy Meets World’ Twice

Aside from St. Elsewhere, the classic TV series is perhaps his best-known project. Interestingly, he nearly skipped the opportunity.

Daniels and Bartlett met up with ET last fall and admitted that he turned down his part—twice.

“I said it was a funny name, Feeny,” he told the publication. “I thought it was gonna make fun of teachers and I didn’t like that whole idea.”

Bartlett, who also starred on the show as Feeny’s wife, said that Boy Meets World executive producer Michael Jacobs promised Daniels that the show would respect the profession. Furthermore, he said that Mr. Feeny was a “good” man and that the character was based on one of Jacobs’ favorite real-life teachers.

Daniels ended up coming around to the idea, but when he showed up for his first rehearsal, he had another change of heart.

“And yet, when you saw the script for the first time at the table reading [you] quit,” Bartlett told her husband. “He quit at the table reading!”

According to Bartlett, William Daniels walked away from Boy Meets World because he thought the script wasn’t “good enough.” Jacobs convinced Daniels to give him the night to get the writing up to snuff.

As we can assume, Daniels liked what Jacobs came back with because he ended up playing one of the series’ most beloved characters for its entire seven-season run.