William H Macy Hit With $600K Lawsuit by Neighbor Over Landscaping Ordeal

Shameless star William H Macy is being sued for $600,000 after he was accused of ordering landscapers to remove a tree from a neighbor’s yard.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to PEOPLE, Macy is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” having his landscapers cut down a tree that was on his neighbor Pierce Brown’s property in December 2021. The incident also allegedly caused damage to the neighbor’s yard in the process.

“Macy’s workers then destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property,” the legal documents reveal. The lawsuit was filed at the end of March in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

The documents also state the pine trees and other vegetation were located well inside the Brown property line. “In accessing the Brown Property, Macy’s workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties.”

William H Macy’s neighbor was notably on vacation at the time of the incident. It was noted that landscapers caused “damage to and destabilization” of the hillside itself. Macy had allegedly stopped by Brown’s home to discuss the condition of the hillside the next month.

Brown’s attorney also released a statement about the incident with William H Macy. “Macy acknowledged the entry of his workmen onto the Brown Property, their lack of permission to do so, and their destruction and removal of, and damage to, the Brown’s trees and vegetation.”

Brown is currently seeking $600,000 through the lawsuit and cites loss of property value as well as loss of use and enjoyment of his property. Other issues in the suit include a loss of privacy, an increase in noise, in addition to emotional distress, irritation, annoyance, and discomfort.

William H Macy’s Current Legal Issues Follow His Wife’s Sentencing in ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Scandal

PEOPLE further reports that William H Macy’s current legal woes come just a few years after his wife Felicity Huffman was implicated in the 2019 “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

In May 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the scandal. This included pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman had paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation. In return, Singer facilitated cheating on Huffman’s oldest daughter’s SAT test by having a proctor correct the answers.

Prior to the test, Huffman’s daughter had switched from taking the test at her high school to a different location. This required a note from a neuropsychologist. The switch made it easier for the proctor to make the corrections. During her hearing, Huffman insisted her daughter had no knowledge about the scam. She also said the neuropsychologist had no part in the scandal as well.

After entering a guilty plea, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail and one year of supervised release. She also received a fine of $30,000. William H Macy was not charged.