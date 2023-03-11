William Shatner Speaks Out About Not Having ‘Long to Live’

Classic tv legend and veteran actor William Shatner is making sure to savor every waking moment of his life. James T. Kirk of Star Trek fame is now 91 years old and is reflecting on a life well lived. He has a new documentary about his life and musings, titled You Can Call Me Bill. “I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live,” Shatner recently told Variety.

“Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited,” Shatner admitted. “So that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die.”

You Can Call Me Bill takes fans on the remarkable voyage of William Shatner’s life, spanning nine decades and featuring his notable career highlights. Shatner admits to grappling with exactly what he’s picked up after so many years of exploring life. “I’m trying to discover something I’ve never said before or to find a way to say something I’ve said before in a different way so I can explore that truth further.”

William Shatner has no regrets about skipping Leonard Nimoy’s funeral

“The sad thing is that the older a person gets the wiser they become and then they die with all that knowledge,” Shatner explained. The Canadian actor also divulged that he does not believe in leaving a legacy, and has no regrets about his life choices – including not attending his Star Trek colleague Leonard Nimoy’s funeral. William Shatner pointed out that people are eventually forgotten after death, yet stressed that their “good deeds” continue to be remembered and celebrated.

“When Leonard Nimoy died a few years ago, his funeral was on a Sunday. His death was very sudden, and I had obligated myself to go to Mar-a-Lago for a Red Cross fundraiser. I was one of the celebrities raising money . . . I chose to keep my promise and go to Mar-a-Lago instead of the funeral,” Shatner recalled.

He then elaborated on why he decided to miss Nimoy’s funeral and the motivation behind crafting his documentary. “People ask about a legacy. There’s no legacy. Statues are torn down. Graveyards are ransacked. Headstones are knocked over. No one remembers anyone. Who remembers Danny Kaye or Cary Grant? They were great stars. But they’re gone and no one cares. But what does live on, are good deeds. If you do a good deed, it reverberates to the end of time. It’s the butterfly effect thing.”

Regardless, many Star Trek fans were critical of Shatner for skipping Nimoy’s service. “Who cares? I know what I did was right. So it doesn’t matter. We’re criticized when we lift a finger. I don’t read that stuff. I try to not . . . indulge in the evil that’s out there.”