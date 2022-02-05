‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Frank Bonner Actually Did Wear a Suit Made of Seat Covers

Do any of our WKRP in Cincinnati loving Outsiders remember when Venus Flytrap threw some serious shade at Herb and suggested that a particular hideous suit was made out of a car seat? Well as it turns out, it actually was.

As all fans of the show know, Herb Tarlek was notorious for wearing ridiculous patterned suits to work every single day. They were usually brightly colored and plaid. And the in-house sales manager always seemed to pair the suits with mismatching ties.

During a season 2 episode titled Put Up or Shut Up, Flytrap made a now-famous joke about Herb’s outfit of the day when he said, “somewhere out there, there’s a Volkswagen with no seats.”

According to MeTV, that line was a bit of an inside joke. The costume designers really did make the suit out of a Volkswagen seat.

And interestingly, Venus Flytrap was actually the inspiration behind Ladies Man Leon Phelps on SNL. So the joke gets even funnier when you think about how Flytrap knew the tacky suit was fashioned from a backseat. Maybe he’d seen that particular during one of his many dates—if you know what we mean.

Why ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Jan Smithers and James Brolin Split

In 1987, WKRP in Cincinnati actress Jan Smithers and fellow actor James Brolin fell fast in love. And after only a few short months of dating, they tied the knot.

For nine years, the couple seemed to share the perfect romance. But despite that, they split, and no one really knew why.

Over 20 years later, the former actress finally explained the divorce during an interview with Newsweek. And apparently, it wasn’t very dramatic. Their lives just went in different directions.

“[The marriage] was good—really good,” Smithers admitted. “But somehow, somewhere, we started to wander. He traveled a lot for work. We grew apart. He was gone months at a time.”

The couple started to drift apart after they had their first and only child, Molly, in 1987. Once Smithers became a parent, she lost interest in acting. So she retired to be a full-time mom.

Brolin, however, continued pursuing jobs. So he was often away auditioning, filming, and promoting. And with all the distance, the two fell out of love.

“I had Molly and wanted to be in the country and get away from that world,” she continued. ” I just wanted a different life, and we ended up getting divorced.”

In 1998, James Brolin went on to marry singer and actress Barbra Streisand. And they are still together. Jan Smithers never remarried. And to this day, she’s remained out of the spotlight.