‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Jan Smithers Discussed Finding Faith

Former actress Jan Smithers wowed audiences during her time as news reporter Bailey Quarters on the 1970s sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. She was only 28-years-old when she took on the part of Quarters who works to prove herself as a woman in radio. Now, at 72, Smithers doesn’t regret her decision to leave acting behind.

WKRP in Cincinnati came out more than 40 years ago. The series centers around the misadventures of the staff of an unpopular radio station in Cincinnati, Ohio. Castmembers featured on the classic sitcom include Gary Sandy, Loni Anderson, Howard Hesseman, and of course, Jan Smithers as Bailey Quarters. Smithers joined the cast of WKRP in Cincinnati with only a few film roles under her belt including Where the Lilies Bloom and Our Winning Season.

Jan Smithers walked away from her career as an actress shortly after the show ended in 1982. 35 years later, Smithers continues to focus on her faith. After spending years in the spotlight at a young age, Smithers prefers to keep her life private now. Although she no longer participates in one-on-one interviews nor does she take part in any social media discussions, she has taken part in some WKRP reunion events.

Jan Smithers finds peace in practicing meditation

In a discussion with Newsweek, Smithers opened up about a trip she took to India. While she was there, she found inspiration in practicing meditation while focusing on her spiritual life. Through her experience, she now believes that “the answer to peace in the universe is love.”

“In my life, I found these things because I looked for them,” said Smithers. “I’m always in a place to receive the next thing. This is the real march, the quiet people’s change.”

After her retirement, Jan Smithers shifted her focus to being a parent to her daughter Molly in 1987.

“I loved having a career, but when I met Molly, I just looked at her and told her, ‘You need me.’ And she looked at me so innocently,” she told Newsweek. “I thought, I have to stay! She changed my life. I really longed to be her mom.”

Smithers shares Molly with her ex-husband, James Brolin whom she married in 1986. Her first marriage was to actor Kipp Whitman in 1971, only lasting a year. However, Smithers and Brolin were together for nearly a decade. Molly is Smithers’ only child.

“It was good—really good—but somehow, somewhere, we started to wander He traveled a lot for work. We grew apart. He was gone months at a time. I had Molly and wanted to be in the country and get away from that world. I just wanted a different life, and we ended up getting divorced.”

Molly got her parent’s genes as she also pursued a career in the entertainment industry. However, Molly preferred to stay behind the camera as opposed to in front of it working as a producer and a production assistant. She’s worked on films including Men in Black 3.