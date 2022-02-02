‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Jan Smithers Reflected on Her Early Start

On WKRP in Cincinnati, Jan Smithers played Bailey. The radio station staffer dreams of being a broadcast executive but has trouble advancing beyond the role of station traffic manager due to her extreme shyness. As the series progresses, Bailey comes out of her shell more and becomes a more substantial character on the show.

For Smithers, Bailey was probably the biggest role of her career. That’s despite the fact that Smithers got into show business at an early age and was only 28 when she tackled Bailey. The actress would ultimately walk away from the cameras not long after WKRP in Cincinnati ended to become a wife and mother.

Smithers was the wife of actor James Brolin for about a decade. But the love of her life is clearly her daughter Molly, who was born in 1987.

“I loved having a career. But when I met Molly, I just looked at her and told her, ‘You need me.’ And she looked at me so innocently,” Smithers once told Newsweek. “I thought, I have to stay! She changed my life. I really longed to be her mom.”

WKRP in Cincinnati Star Got into the Industry in High School

Smithers says she was just a high school student hanging out on a beach one day when she got her big break. Two men who “looked like little pencils” approached her and struck up a conversation.

“One had long hair and cameras around his neck. They walked right up to me and said, ‘We’re doing an article on teens across the country, and we’re looking for a girl from California. We’re wondering if you’d be interested in doing the article,'” she recounted.

One thing led to another, and before long Smithers and her mother were traveling to Hollywood to meet with agents. Smithers ultimately dropped out of the California Institute of the Arts to pursue acting full-time.

Before she starred in WKRP in Cincinnati, Smithers had appeared in movies such as Where the Lilies Bloom and Our Winning Season. She continued to act for five years after the show ended its run in 1982, making guest appearances on The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote.

Smithers Married Brolin Before He Wed Barbara Streisand

Smithers’s first marriage, to actor Kipp Whitman, lasted a year and ended in divorce. She married Brolin not long after WKRP in Cincinnati, while she was still acting, in 1986. And though Molly changed her career calculus faster than her marriage calculus, both had to shift to make way for what was best for her daughter.

“It was good—really good—but somehow, somewhere, we started to wander,” Smithers told Newsweek of her marriage. “He traveled a lot for work. We grew apart. He was gone months at a time. I had Molly and wanted to be in the country and get away from that world. I just wanted a different life, and we ended up getting divorced.”

The apple has not fallen far from the tree, as Molly has pursued a career in show business just like her parents did. Smithers’s daughter has been a producer and a production assistant on multiple movies, among them Men in Black 3.