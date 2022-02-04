‘WKRP in Cincinnati’: What Star Jan Smithers Did After the Show Ended

The loveable Bailey Quarters starred in “WKRP in Cincinnati,” and actress Jan Smithers worked for five more years before leaving showbusiness.

The popular show about an unpopular Ohio radio station ran from 1978 to 1982 on CBS. Stars like Gary Sandy, Loni Anderson, and the late Howard Hessman made the show a hit with ten Emmy Award nods. After its first season, however, the network moved it around a bunch with twelve different time slots.

Smithers played Quarters, a news reporter who had to fight for credit as a woman on the radio. According to the website Best Life, the actress was 28 years old at the time.

After her time on the show, she worked her way into other TV shows like “The Love Boat,” “The Fall Guy,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

But then she quit. The women attended a reunion of surviving show cast members in June 2014. After 35 years of retirement, Smithers is 72 and lives in Ojai, Calif.

Smithers Found Success At An Early Age

Jan Smithers had modest success before WKRP in Cincinnati. She had roles in “Where the Liles Bloom” and “Our Winning Season.”

She attended the California Institute of the Arts but quit her acting career in 1973. By 1987’s “Mr. Nice Guy,” she was well into her second marriage (to James Brolin) and with a daughter named Molly. She told Newsweek in 2016 that two men discovered her on the beach while she was in high school.

“I loved having a career, but when I met Molly, I just looked at her and told her, ‘You need me.’ And she looked at me so innocently,” she told Newsweek. “I thought, I have to stay! She changed my life. I really longed to be her mom.”

Her marriage to Brolin, however, did not last. Smithers told Newsweek that Brolin “traveled a lot for work” and that the two grew apart. The woman wanted to be grounded with her new child and “wanted a different life.”

Molly Brolin followed her parents into the entertainment industry as a producer and production assistant. The woman worked with “Men in Black 3,” among other films.

‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Outside Of Acting

The former actress has lived a private life outside of her past acting life. She stays away from interviews and does not have any public social media accounts.

She told Newsweek she traveled to India to focus on meditation and her spiritual life. After her spiritual journey, she related “the answer to peace in the universe is love.”

A couple of Smithers’s former show castmates have died recently. Former actor Frank Bonner died in June from complications from Lewy body dementia. Anderson, Tim Reid, Richard Sanders, Sandy, and Smithers are the remaining living cast members.