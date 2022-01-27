Wolf Van Halen Wishes Late Dad Happy Birthday With Touching Throwback Picture

Today, Wolf Van Halen wishes his late father Eddie Van Halen a happy birthday.

The 30-year-old musician hopped on Twitter this morning to honor Eddie Van Halen’s birthday. There’s something about a father-son relationship, especially theirs. His father died on October 6, 2020, and this is still very hard on his family.

In the caption of the tweet, Wolf Van Halen wrote, “Happy Birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Happy Birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know. pic.twitter.com/FmATNkfm9s — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) January 26, 2022

In the photo, you will see a young Wolf sitting beside his pops on a stairwell. They are both turned at an angle while smiling at the camera.

Throughout the comments, fans are sending good thoughts to him and his father on this special day. One user, for example, said “This pic is too cute! Happy Birthday, Eddie! I hate that I will never see him play live again, but we will all have his memory and his amazing music forever. SO grateful for that. And damn right, best of the best!!”

Another fan added, “I know every day is a struggle when grief has you in its clutches, but today has got to be one of the toughest for you (& your family). Nothing I can say will ease your pain, so I will just send you love, light & the biggest long distance [hug] I can. Take care, Wolf.”

Valerie Bertinelli Also Celebrates Eddie Van Halen’s Birthday

Earlier today, Valerie Bertinelli shared a throwback photo in honor of her late husband’s birthday.

Bertinelli and Van Halen were married in 1981 and split in 2007. In that time, they had their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the bassist we all know and love today. After the split, Eddie went on to marry his second wife, Janie Liszewski while Bertinelli married Tom Vitale. But they still made time for each other through their son.

Unfortunately, Eddie Van Halen passed away from a stroke almost two years ago. Today, his family and friends take the time to celebrate his 67th birthday. Despite their divorce, she still had to honor his special day.

Although, they didn’t end on bad terms. In a recent interview with Yahoo, Bertinelli said she thinks she’ll spend another lifetime with Eddie Van Halen someday. She believes that this isn’t the first or final moment she’ll have with him. And the same goes for Wolf as well.