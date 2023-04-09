Woody Harrelson Recalls Introducing His Mom to Robert Redford on ‘Indecent Proposal’ Set

Woody Harrelson was in the midst of a career hot streak in 1993 thanks to his work on Cheers and movies, too. Harrelson, who was born in Midland, Texas, played the dim-witted but lovable Woody Boyd on Cheers from 1985-93. Plus he portrayed a high school football player on a team coached by Goldie Hawn in Wildcats from 1986. And he hustled his way around Los Angeles basketball courts with Wesley Snipes in White Men Can’t Jump from 1992.

But when he was busy with these film projects, his mother Diane rarely came to see him working, Yahoo! reports. All that changed when Harrelson was hired to work on Indecent Proposal. It’s the hit romantic drama released in theaters 30 years ago Sunday.

Harrelson and Demi Moore starred as high school sweethearts David and Diana. Their marriage is put to the test while they vacation in Las Vegas. A wealthy stranger, played by Robert Redford, offers them one million dollars to spend the night with Diana.

Woody Harrelson’s Mom Was ‘Pretty Psyched’ To Meet Robert Redford

“My mom was pretty psyched,” Woody Harrelson told Yahoo! during a Role Recall interview. “She didn’t come to visit me on set much [but] when Robert Redford was in the movie, she came to set for sure. She was like a little girl, like a little school girl. It was fantastic.”

Redford fanning out aside, Harrelson has often praised his mother in interviews. “I do feel she was a great influence on me and instilled a lot of good values,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “Just the way you treat people, behaving honorably, which I don’t always do, but she was a great role model for that and still is.”

Harrelson’s First Love Happened To Be On The Stage In New York

Did you know that Woody Harrelson’s first love was the stage? It was not appearing in a TV series. But the way things worked out, he found himself on Cheers. Harrelson detailed how things went down in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2012. “I was an understudy on a Neil Simon play called Biloxi Blues,'” Harrelson said. “And then I got a little furlough from that to go do this movie Wildcats and I was in L.A. finishing that movie.

“As I was finishing it, I was supposed to go back and do the play,” Harrelson said. “And the opportunity that came up to do this, to audition for this show where there was a character called Woody. He’s from Indiana, where I’d just gone to college.”