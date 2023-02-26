Woody Harrelson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue Proves He Doesn’t Care What Critics Think

Woody Harrelson opened Saturday Night Live with a monologue satirizing COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical industry’s collaboration with the government to push vaccines. The actor, who is an outspoken marijuana advocate himself, tied the joke together with a jab at his own drug use.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the monologue, Harrelson goofs about a fake film pitch — one of the “craziest scripts” he’s ever read — which included the “biggest drug cartels” in the world forcing everyone to remain in their homes unless they agreed to take and keep taking their drugs.

Harrelson then joked: “I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

The monologue is especially surprising given SNL’s clear liberal slide over the years (and Hollywood’s longtime slant in general). Of course, the appearance drew immediate criticism from the very people Harrelson mocked in the monologue, with many social media users labelling him “anti-vax.”

One high-profile social media user seemingly liked the takes, though.

“So based. Nice work,” Twitter owner Elon Musk responded.

Harrelson, who describes himself as a “redneck hippie,” also touched on political divisiveness and social issues in his set.

“You know, the red in me thinks you should be allowed to own guns,” he said. “The blue in me thinks – squirt guns. So, I’m red and blue which makes purple. I’m purple.”

He also explained why he prefers marijuana to alcohol.

“The reason I like herb more than alcohol is because it makes me feel good, no hangovers. And I never wake up covered in blood,” Harrelson said.

Woody Harrelson has lots of crazy stories about life in Hollywood

Or maybe he’s just scarred from the time he drank Thai whiskey laced with cobra blood in 1989 with Michael J. Fox. At at the 13th Annual Governors Awards back in November, Harrelson shared a story that nobody expected (and no journalist ever thought they’d cover).

Fox was in Thailand filming Casualties of War and Harrelson decided to visit him. The True Detective star admitted that Fox’s stomach did not handle the drink very well. “Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail,” Harrelson laughed on stage. “He never could hold his cobra blood.”

The whole thing started when he and Fox watched a cobra and mongoose start fighting while in Thailand. “I didn’t believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and – no jest. And the kid was toying with these cobras,” Harrelson recalled. “He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage with mongoose, where I saw the craziest fight I’ve ever seen between any animals other than studio executives. You guys know I’m kidding.”

Harrelson continued: “They took the snake, tied it by its tail, ran the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey. Then we drank it and became ‘brother’ to the snake.”

Whatever you say, brother.