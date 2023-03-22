‘A Few Good Men’ Writer Aaron Sorkin Suffered Serious Health Scare: ‘Loud Wake-Up Call’

Acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, known for many successful projects like The West Wing, A Few Good Men, The Social Network, and more, privately suffered a stroke last November. Considered by some the best screenwriter of all-time, Sorkin, 61, said his whole life changed while writing Broadway musical Camelot at his home last fall.

Sorkin said he initially didn’t want to speak on the record about his health, but ultimately changed his mind to encourage younger people to stay away from cigarettes. “If [my interview] gets one person to stop smoking,” Sorkin explained, “then it’ll be helpful.”

The problems began four months ago when he awoke one night and began bumping into things, spilling cups of juice, and feeling faint. His doctor told him his high blood pressure, alone, should’ve killed him; and that he’d survived a stroke.

“Mostly it was a loud wake-up call,” the Moneyball writer, a heavy smoker since high school, explained. “I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong.”

Turns out, smoking two packs a day was part of his creative process. “It was just part of it, the way a pen was part of it,” he shared. “I don’t want to talk about it too much, because I’ll start to salivate.” Sorkin said he was able to quit smoking cold turkey. He also started eating better and now works out twice a day. “I also take a lot of medicine. You can hear the pills rattling around in me,” he joked.

Aaron Sorkin is next slated to direct Being the Ricardos, a biopic about Lucy Ricardo

The stroke took its toll on Sorkin, physically, as well. He couldn’t write with a pen, type well, or form coherent sentences. He still can’t taste food, he revealed. Most devastatingly, though, he couldn’t come up with original ideas.

“There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again,” the director admitted. “And I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn’t going to be able to continue writing Camelot.”

Four months later, Sorkin feels ready to get back on the horse. He finished his Broadway play, too. Camelot will open on Broadway on April 13 with its book rewritten by Sorkin. And as for his ability to keep writing into the future? Sorkin said he’s definitely still got it.

“Let me make this very, very clear,” Sorkin declared. “I’m fine. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I can’t work. I’m fine.”

Aaron Sorkin grew up in Scarsdale, a suburb of New York City where he was very involved in his high school drama and theater club. After graduating from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater, Sorkin intended to pursue a career in acting. A bit like Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, however, Sorkin realized his real opportunities lay in writing — and the rest is history.