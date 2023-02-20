Yellowstone Clue Leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Up A River

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings will soon take a scheduled break from hosting the popular quiz show, but he still got to stump contestants one last time with a question regarding Yellowstone.

No, not the hit television show Yellowstone; but the actual location. Jennings’ final clue last Friday was a mix of geography and language, delivered under a “national parks” category.

Here’s how the final clue read: “It’s named for a river indigenous people called ‘MI TSE A-DA-ZI, translated by French-speaking trappers as ‘Pierre Jaune.’”

Two of the players, Laura Donegan, a physician, and Stephen Webb, a data scientist and reigning champion, both struggled for the correct answer. Will Travis, an accountant, came into the final round in second place, and actually guessed correctly: “what is Yellowstone?”

Perhaps he knew the indigenous history of the area, or perhaps he knew enough French to piecemeal the answer together. Regardless, Travis guessed correctly, but didn’t wager enough (just $9,601) to oust champ Stephen Webb. Despite the wrong answer from Webb, the data scientist won the game with $19,930 to extend his streak to three days.

The “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament begins soon

After the show, some “Jeopardy!” fans couldn’t believe anyone would miss such a culturally-relevant question.

One Twitter user wrote, “Surprised they didn’t get this one. French is so common.” Another wrote, “Pretty simple.” A third remarked that anyone with any etymology training should easily answer that question.

According to French-Canadian trappers in the 1800s, they asked the name of the river from the Minnetaree tribe, who live in what is now eastern Montana. They responded “Mi tse a-da-zi,” which literally translates as “Rock Yellow River.” The “original” Pierre jaune (in terms of French history) is a geological formation in France that preserves fossils dating back to the Crustaceous period; therefore it’s no surprise that trappers would make the verbal connection between their home and the land in North America.

Host Ken Jennings will now take a pre-scheduled break as Mayim Bialik takes over as host for the show’s “High School Reunion Tournament” through March 9.

Since taking over a full-time host (with occasional rotations with Bialik), Jennings’s ratings have leveled out to around 4 million viewers per episode — down 20 percent from the “rotating host” era that immediately proceeded the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.