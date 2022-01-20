You Can Become the Proud Owner of the Actual Pacer from ‘Wayne’s World’

Get excited, Wayne’s World fans! The 1976 AMC Pacer from the 1992 comedy is on the Barrett-Jackson auction block.

What would it be like to have an adventure in Garth’s “Mirthmobile?” Now, fans have a chance to find out. The 1976 AMC Pacer used in Wayne’s World is up for auction. Maintaining its light blue paint and flames, the car is one of America’s first compact vehicles. Its impressive gas mileage for a wide-bodied car gives it the edge against other vehicles of its time. Car enthusiasts today still consider it a smart economic choice.

Barrett-Jackson is auctioning off the vehicle on its website. The site contains “world’s great collector car auctions,” and there are many available for bidding. This is the second time the Wayne’s World Pacer has been up for auction. In 2016, the same website sold the iconic car for $37,400. It is unclear as to why the vehicle is up on the auction block again.

The Vehicle’s Modifications

Listed as Lot #515, the website details the car’s all of the car’s modifications. Fans of the movie are excited to read that the licorice dispenser above the driver’s seat is still there.

“Every effort was made in the car’s extensive restoration to bring it back to its movie condition,” the website reads. “All bolted-on body parts were removed, and the exterior body was stripped to bare metal. Bumpers and original wheels were re-chromed and the body was refinished with Nason base coat/clear coat to match the movie color. Seats and the headliner were recovered, and all interior panels and dashboard were refinished.”

Barrett-Jackson notes that the only thing that is different about the car is its stereo system. There was no working stereo in the vehicle during filming.

“The only part of the restoration not true to the movie is the upgraded speakers and stereo (the 10-inch restoration speakers are not functional as there never was an amp in the car).”

In addition to this, each of the mechanical parts in the car are new. The exhaust, water pump, battery, and alternator are up-to-date. With a refinished engine as well, the “Mirthmobile” is ready to hit the road with a lucky fan.

You can check out the listing for the iconic 1976 AMC Pacer here.

‘Wayne’s World’ Vehicle on ‘Pawn Stars’

The Wayne’s World vehicle makes a cameo on an episode of “Pawn Stars.” In 2015, Rick Harrison bought the car for $9,500. While the car was not in great condition, Harrison wanted to bring it back to life.

Harrison does the impossible and brings the AMC Pacer back to its shining state. This is why the car is functional to this day. Without “Pawn Stars,” the car would not be drivable.