You Can Get Free Subway Subs for Life, All You Need to Do Is Get a Footlong Tattoo

One lucky Subway fan will receive free creations from their favorite sandwich artist for life if they’ll pay a visit to a tattoo artist. You won’t be able to hide that tattoo at the pool, though. It has to be on your torso.

The sandwich chain will host a promotional event in Las Vegas this week. It’s happening on Wednesday from 11-5 p.m. PT. The first person to get a 12″ by 12″ logo of the new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back receives free sandwiches for life. That will be distributed as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year. That’s a lot of meatball subs.

But you can cash in without the same commitment. With a 3″ by 3″ tattoo on the forearm, shoulder blade or calf, you’ll get a free year of sandwiches. That translates to $4,380 worth of gift cards. It seems like a small price to pay!

A 2″ by 2″ tattoo gets you free sandwiches for a month. That’s a $372 gift card. The tattoos will be inked by two-time “Ink Master” champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team at Bad Apple Tattoo. So, if you go to your neighborhood guy and Subway doesn’t follow through, it’s not their fault. You have to read the fine print here.

There is just one offer for the 12″ by 12″ tattoo. Eight lucky fans can cash in on the 3″ by 3″ offer or the 2″ by 2″ offer. That’s combined. You’re going to want to get to the shop early.

How You Can Get Free Subway for Life

The promotion is open to any United States resident 21 years or older. It will happen on a first-come, first-served basis. It is only available to walk-ins. Participants will sign a release and they’ll agree to the tattoo shop’s policies before getting inked.

Is the tattoo too much? If you attend the block party, you’ll still get a free six-inch sub. There’s a dance floor and a graffiti artists. It’s going to be a big day in Sin City. It’s all to promote Subway’s new Subway Series menu.

The Subway Series menu looks pretty good! It includes: