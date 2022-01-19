You Can Stay in Harper Lee’s NYC Apartment: How Much It Costs

On the outside, it looks like a normal New York City apartment. As it turns out, this is the apartment that once belonged to one of the greatest novelists of our generation.

This Upper East Side one-bedroom apartment belonged to the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Harper Lee. She is most known for her 1960 book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which is a groundbreaking book that explores timeless and important themes like racism and family.

According to the New York Post, unit 1E at 433 E. 82nd St. is up for rent for a total of $3,150 per month. It’s the first time this apartment has been on the market since Lee died six years ago. It is a pretty ordinary 600-square-foot apartment. It has windows that look out at a courtyard.

Lee died in her sleep on February 19, 2016, at the age of 89.

This apartment clearly has some very rich history. Harper moved to New York City in 1949. At the time, she was working as an airline reservation agent to make ends meet. While she had spare time, Lee would write. Eventually, her friends gave her money and she was able to pursue her passion full-time instead.

She moved into this apartment in the late 1960s. However, she had a stroke in 2007 and hadn’t returned to the home since then. Despite that, she still paid her rent for the home all the way up until her death. She was having vision and hearing problems at this time.

As for those years after Lee’s death, the apartment still remained off the market. The property manager, Steven Austern, said he could have listed the apartment but had a hard time. He stated that Harper Lee was a personal friend of his and leasing the apartment was a difficult step.

Broadway Production of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is considered a timeless piece of American literature. The novel is also a Broadway production, which allows fans to see the characters in a new format.

Greg Kinnear is taking on the role of Atticus Finch in the play, which made its debut earlier this month. Kinnear is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for roles like “As Good as It Gets,” “The Last Song,” “Stuck on You,” “Robots,” and “Confirmation.”

The play is written by Aaron Sorkin (he also wrote “Being the Ricardos”) and is directed by Bartlett Sher. Other cast members include Baize Buzan, Portia, Hunter Parrish, Michael Braugher, and Russell Harvard.

“Apparently there is no safety net when you do live Broadway … was my first foray. It was fun, exhilarating. … It was great. We have a wonderful, wonderful piece of material that Aaron Sorkin has crafted beautifully. The words are amazing. It’s an incredible ensemble of actors, such a great group of people. I’ve had a ball,” Kinnear said, according to People.