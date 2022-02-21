You Can Stay at Jessica Fletcher From ‘Murder She Wrote’s House: Here’s How

You can live out your Murder She Wrote fantasy by staying in Jessica Fletcher’s actual home. Her house is now the Blair House, a bed and breakfast that has stood the test of time.

The rooms range between $275 and $225 depending on the time you rent. Blair House is a 1888 Victorian residence located in Mendocino Village. Within three blocks, you’ll find a charming small town with a variety of shops and restaurants. It’s also a short walk to Mendocino Headlands State Park and beaches. You get a little bit of everything from the redwood forests to beaches, rivers, and scenic vistas.

The exterior has remained almost completely the same since 1888, and filming Murder She Wrote. The residence was the home to Jessica Fletcher in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine.

Universal Studios filmed 264 episodes of Murder She Wrote between September 1984 and May 1996. A total of nine episodes were filmed in Mendocino, in addition to the exterior shots frequently seen. Over 150 local citizens were background actors and even some minor speaking roles. According to the website, Murder She Wrote brought in over 2 million dollars to the local economy. Even the Mendocino High School band appeared in a scene and received enough money to fund a field trip.

‘Murder She Wrote’ Inspired Rooms

All rooms feature stunning views, queen size beds, hand crafted quilts, antiques, and featherbeds.

There are three separate suites that you can choose from. Angela’s suite is two rooms with ten foot ceilings complete with bay windows. The sitting room features a panorama view of the village and ocean. You’ll also get a private claw foot tub and shower.

Jennifer’s Room is their best ocean view, It features a four poster bed along with botanical prints with a private half-bath.

Meanwhile, Eric’s Room overlooks the village and the Mendocino Bay. The sunrise is something to take in. It also features a private bath and Swedish antiques.

If you’re looking for a more private stay, there is also Blair House Cottage. At one time, it was a barn and stable. The cottage is located behind the main house and also features a queen size featherbead with a kitchenette and private bathroom. The cottage runs between $210-$225 for a night’s stay.