You Can Stay at the ‘Murder She Wrote’ Cabin: Here’s How

You can now live out your Murder She Wrote fantasy by staying the night at the cabin used on the show. The home is listed as “Historic Albion Cottage in Albion Village” on Airbnb.

It goes for $250 a night and has an impressive 4.7 star rating. Guests will have beachfront access with garden and marina views. Bonus! You can bring your pets too.

The rental has been in the owner’s family since 1908. “Our grandmother was later born in the house, where her 6 siblings also resided,” they wrote in the listing.

The cottage is located in the tiny north coast village of Albion, California. It’s about 8 miles south of Mendocino proper. It is a great place to hike, take a day at the beach or marina. It can hold up to four guests with separate quarters for each person.

“We pride ourselves in keeping the cottage original to the era,” the listing reads. “One filled with our cherished heirlooms from our ancestors. If you are not into museum-quality art and antiques, original characteristics with a worn patina, and an authentic ‘old world’ experience, our historic family home might not be suitable for you.”

You’ll step into the cottage and feel like you’re living in the early 1900s. The furniture, fixtures, and antiques are nearly a hundred years old. You will be living “exactly as our grandmother did over 100 years ago.”

In addition, guests will have to know how to work an antique 1920 Wedgewood stove without a pilot light. You’ll also discover a refrigerator from the 1940s along with a portable speaker to listen to music while you cook and bake.

Despite it feeling like you’re transported back in time, you’ll also have WI-FI and Apple TV/Netflix-enabled television.

‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘NCIS’ Connection

Additionally, did you know that NCIS star David McCallum was featured on Murder She Wrote with a hat tip from The Man from U.N.C.L.E.?

McCallum starred as Cyril Grantham in 1989 on the hit mystery series. The first episode was entitled “From Russia … with Blood.” It was during the CBS show’s fifth season. Obviously, actress and Broadway superstar Angela Lansbury starred in the show as sleuth and author Jessica Fletcher.

Firstly, the episode follows Fletcher being detained in Moscow. Meanwhile, a spy attempts to smuggle a film out of the Soviet Union through her handbag. The episode title was a pun and reference to the James Bond movie, “From Russia… With Love.”

Finally, McCallum portrayed Illya Kuryakin, a Russian spy who worked with American spy Napoleon Solo, played by Robert Vaughn. They wanted to keep the peace by fighting off the bad guys. Furthermore, he later appeared in the 1990 episode entitled “Deadly Misunderstanding.”