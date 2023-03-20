‘Young & Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Slams Eva Longoria Over ‘Derogatory’ Comments

Eric Braeden of The Young & the Restless is speaking out about some “derogatory” remarks made by Eva Longoria. Apparently, Braeden didn’t like Longoria making fun out of her time on the soap opera. The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary at this time.

The dispute starts taking shape when Longoria is interviewed by Chris Wallace of CNN. Longoria appears to be embarrassed right after Wallace plays a clip of her on Y&R. She admitted that when she was a younger actress on the show, she kept it secret from people at her day job as a headhunter.

Longoria, who starred on ABCs Desperate Housewives, claimed she hid the fact she was a daytime soap star. She was afraid that her clients would think she was some “dumb actress handling their accounts.”

Braeden becomes upset with Longoria’s comments. He plays Victor Newman on the show. Braeden heads out to Twitter, TV Insider reports. “You just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! (And) You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!”

Here’s a video clip from Wallace’s interview with Longoria and it includes the soap opera moment.

Longoria has not yer responded to Braeden’s comments. It is not known if she will at all.

Soap Opera’s Cast Members Dig Up Time Capsule

In other news involving the soap opera, cast members dig up a time capsule. “I’ve been here 44 of those 50 years,” Melody Thomas Scott said of playing Nikki Newman since 1979. “We beat astronomical odds to still be here and still be No. 1.” Now, what was i the time capsule? A number of mementos from the show. They included merchandise, scripts, faux newspaper clippings from the Genoa City Chronicle, two Y&R books by Mary Cassata and Barbara Irwin, and the last IBM Selectric typewriter ball used by head writer Kay Alden before they switched to computers.

Meanwhile, actress Tracey E. Bregman was making an appearance on the TV show The Talk when she got a big surprise. Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera. She received a replacement Emmy Award after her original one was lost in a house fire back in 2018. She won her Emmy back in 1985.