Zac Efron Suffered Broken Hand on Set of New Movie But Didn’t Say Anything

Following the release of the Australian survival thriller, Gold, director Anthony Hayes reveals that Zac Efron broke his hand on the set of the film, but didn’t say anything.

During a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Hayes revealed that Zac Efron was so dedicated to the filming project that he didn’t tell anyone about the broken bone. He was worried that the injury would cause the production to shut down.

While chatting about Zac Efron’s approach to the film, Hayes stated, “Once Zac got there, he was just the hardest working dude you could get. His trailer was a couple of kilometers away. So we couldn’t see it in the back of the shot when we were always shooting 360 degrees. But Zac was never in his trailer. He was always on set. Even when the ground temperature got up to 70 degrees. He didn’t complain once.

Speaking also about the project, Hayes explained the importance of the film. “You could pour a bucket of sh-t over Zac’s head and he’s still going to look like a movie star. I wanted to tell a story about greed. Tell a story about the dangers of where we’re heading. But it has to be in a palatable form like a thriller. If we don’t care about each other, then it’s a pretty bleak world we’re heading for.”

According to IMDb, Gold follows two men who discover the biggest gold nugget ever found. The film is then about how the duo must find a way to excavate it. Starring in the film with Zac Efron are Susie Porter, Akuol Ngot, Andreas Sobik, and Think Biar. Hayes also co-stars as one of the men.

‘Gold’ Director Reveals What Drew Zac Efron to the Role

While continuing his chat with The Sydney Morning Herald, Anthony Hayes explained what drew Zac Efron to Gold to begin with. “What drew him to this [role] was that it was a role that he’d never done before. It was a performance he’d never given before. It was extremes he’d never worked in before.”

Hayes goes on to further explain that with A-listers like Zac Efron, who are used to a level of comfort, productions never know what’s going to happen once everyone goes out into the desert. “It’s easy when you’re just on a Zoom call.”

In regards to his approach to the film, Hayes says that it was set mostly in one location that could be financed by attaching a single big name (Zac Efron) to the project. This is just so the rights could be sold in advance in territories around the world. “It was engineered that way. The first thing I wanted to do was make an international film. And we had a lot of pre-sales to get it set up. There are so many people after content. But at the same time, you need to be a little less parochial in some aspects. Hence the American accents and multilingual signs.”