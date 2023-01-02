5 of the Best Big Green Egg Recipes for Newbies and Pros: Steak, Chicken, Pork Chops & More

If you’re the new owner of a Big Green Egg, count your blessings. The versatile ceramic vessel can grill, sear, smoke, bake, blacken, and more. While cooking on the Egg can be intimidating at first, we’ve got 5 easy-to-follow—and tasty—recipes that will turn you into a seasoned pro in no time.

1. Flat Iron Steak With Chimichurri

While a flat iron steak is a fantastic option for stir-fry, fajitas, and steak sandwiches, the cut is also flavorful—and tender—enough to stand on its own. A little EVOO, salt, pepper, and HIGH heat—and you’ve got yourself a dinner winner. Or, you can pair the flat iron steak with a number of bold-flavored sauces, including chimichurri, Béarnaise, or horseradish, among others.

Full Flat Iron Steak Recipe

2. Smoked Chicken Quarters

A chicken quarter (thigh and drumstick) is one of the most delicious—and economical—pieces of poultry this side of the coop. Considered the chicken’s “dark” meat, quarters tend to be juicier and more flavorful than the “white” meat (breast and wing). Because of its slightly higher fat content, quarters also perfectly lend themselves to smoking or grilling. And because quarters are typically much cheaper than other cuts, they make an economical choice when feeding the family. But most of all, quarters are damn delicious.

Full Smoked Chicken Recipe

3. Reverse Seared Pork Chops

Reverse-searing is my go-to method for big cuts of meat like a prime rib roast, beef tenderloin, or tomahawk rib-eye. However, the thick-cut pork chop—which is vastly underappreciated—is also well-suited for this technique (emphasis on “thick-cut”). During reverse-searing, meat is baked or smoked at a low temp, before searing at extremely high heat. The process yields the best of both worlds: tender center, golden-brown crust. And the Big Green Egg excels in this department.

Full Reverse Seared Pork Chops Recipe

4. Smoked Spatchcock Turkey

Cooking a turkey can be more complicated than your sixth-grade science project. But not our recipe. There’s no brining, no basting, no oven bags, and no bullsh*t. Just follow our Rule of 3: spatchcock, spice, and smoke—and you’ll have delicious turkey in about three hours. Don’t be intimidated by the word “spatchcock.” It simply means splitting the whole bird along the backbone and cooking it (preferably on the grill). Why do we love it? It’s easy to do, the meat cooks evenly and quickly, and the skin gets crispy. That’s a winning combination on Thanksgiving—or any day, for that matter.

Full Spatchcock Turkey Recipe

5. Blackened Salmon

Blackening salmon (or almost any fish) can be prepared indoors on your stovetop, but it’s a smoky affair best taken outdoors. The cooking technique involves heating a piece of cast iron, coating the fish in a spicy dry rub, and then quickly cooking at high temperature in butter or oil until a delicious, dark crust forms (hence the term blackening). As a result, there’s plenty of smoke. Emphasis on plenty. And since the Big Green Egg has no problem firing up to 500 degrees, it’s our go-to spot for blackening fish.

Full Blackened Salmon Recipe