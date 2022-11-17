Best Gifts Under $25 For the Green-Thumb Gardener in Your Life: A Guide From TexasGardenGuy

Harvest season might be over, but gardeners and green thumb aspirers are already planning their plots for next year. Naturally, their wish lists are full of tried-and-true gadgets and tools to help them make the most out of next year’s warm weather, but if you’re looking to add an element of surprise to their stocking stuffers, take a note from Certified-Outsider and garden extraordinaire, Destin Noak, aka TexasGardenGuy.

A Lone Star State native and Air Force veteran, Destin has become a guiding voice for backyard gardeners of all kinds through his reels, tips, trials, and triumphs. Just in time for the start of holiday shopping, the expert gardener has put together a list of five backyard essentials that work for gardeners of all kinds and experience levels, no matter what the bounty. And, best of all, these gifts won’t break the bank.

Get ready to take notes, Outsiders.

1. Opinel No. 8 Pruning Folding Knife

Price: $24

$24 Why TexasGardenGuy loves it: versatile, mega sharp

versatile, mega sharp Buy it here

Whether you’re pruning dead flower heads or harvesting freshly ripened tomatoes, the Opinel No. 8 Pruning Folding Knife has you covered. This knife has made the TexasGardenGuy’s must-haves list because it can tackle any job it comes across. Let’s not forget that this super sharp blade can also fold back up, so you can stick it into the pocket of your jeans without worrying about pruning yourself. Just be sure to watch your fingers or wear gloves while grooming your greens.

2. Orbit 62034 Mechanical Hose Watering Timer

Price: $16

$16 Why TexasGardenGuy loves it : easy set-up and hands-off

easy set-up and hands-off Buy it here

While we wish that backyard gardening could be a full-time paying job, we know that for most folks, it’s just a hobby. So when your favorite gardener has to head to work or keep up with the kids, the Orbit hose watering timer makes sure that your crops and plants are taken care of, too. There are no batteries required, and you can choose from 15 minutes to 120 minutes. Just simply attach the spigot and the hose, set the timer, and they’ll come home to thriving greens and lower utility bills.

The system is so easy to use that Destin even compares it to an egg timer.

3. 2-Pack Clear Seed Organizer Box

Price: $20

$20 Why TexasGardenGuy loves it : customizable and compact

customizable and compact Buy it here

This TexasGardenGuy gear proves that the best presents can also be the ones you’d never expect. Though this box may look a bit boring, don’t be fooled. The simplicity of this gift is actually what makes it so valuable to the everyday gardener. Inside the clear case, there are dozens of what Destin describes as almost TicTac-like containers in which your backyard enthusiast can store a variety of seeds. “So you can keep your seeds organized and dry,” Destin explained.

Complete with label stickers, there’s really no better way to preserve their future crops.

4. Charles Dowding CD60 Seed Starting Tray & Bottom Watering Tray

Price: $22

$22 Why TexasGardenGuy loves it : beginner-friendly, sustainable

beginner-friendly, sustainable Buy it here

Forget those finicky seed trays at the home improvement store and order a Charles Dowding tray instead. Seriously, the TexasGardenGuy is onto something with this secret weapon. Unlike the ones you might find at the store, these trays are made of 100% recycled plastic, so you don’t have to feel guilty about your footprint while exercising your green thumbprint. On top of the environmentally-conscious design, these seed-starting trays have holes at the bottom so that your gardener can use a bottom watering system and create a much stronger, healthier root system while also allowing proper drainage. “And they will last you a lifetime,” Outsider’s favorite backyard gardener added.

For just a little over $20, this gift is a can’t-lose.

Price: $20

$20 Why TexasGardenGuy loves it : versatile, ergonomic

versatile, ergonomic Buy it here

Finally, much like TexasGardenGuy’s choice of pruning folding knife, the Woodland Tools utility scissors are another multitool of the backyard garden. These snips happen to be Destin’s favorite among the under-$25 items, and for good reason. The super-duty tool comes with spring-loaded blades and a comfortable design with rubber grips and an ergonomic shape. So, no matter if you’re pruning an herb garden or an entire vegetable plot, your hands won’t tire. They also have a serrated outer edge in case you have an extra woody stem that needs sawing. Once your gardener is done, they can lock the blades to keep them nice and sharp for next time. Made of stainless steel, they won’t have to worry about rusty edges either.

