5 Best Dry Rubs and Seasonings – Plus Outsider’s Spicy Recipe

Every backyard griller, weekend smoker, and campfire cookie needs an arsenal of dry rubs at the ready. From burgers and brats to ribs and wings, we’ve got 5 of the best seasonings from across Outsider’s home state of Tennessee. Of course, these rubs are great year-round, but they would make the perfect stocking stuffers this holiday season. ’Tis the season . . . for seasonings. And stick around until the end, and we’ll show you how to make your own homemade Spicy Dry Rub.

1. Rendezvous Famous Seasoning

Made: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Price: $9

$9 Sprinkle: Ribs, Ham, Sausage & Cheese Plate

Ribs, Ham, Sausage & Cheese Plate Why We Love It: Rendezvous restaurant founder Charlie Vergos created this rub back in the 1950s—and it has stood the test of time. The savory spice mixture—part Greek, part Cajun—is wholly delicious and the standard for Memphis-style dry ribs.

2. Blackberry Farm BBQ Rub

Made: Walland, TN

Walland, TN Price: $14

$14 Sprinkle: Pork Butt, Pork Chops, Chicken Wings

Pork Butt, Pork Chops, Chicken Wings Why We Love It: We can’t afford to stay at Blackberry Farm’s luxury hotel/resort in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fortunately, we can afford their BBQ Rub—a sweet combo of brown sugar, Old Bay seasoning, and more. It’s perfect for any pork dish that needs a sweet pick-me-up.

3. Huey’s World Famous Burger Seasoning

Made: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Price: $6.25

$6.25 Sprinkle: Burgers, Beef Skewers, Brats

Burgers, Beef Skewers, Brats Why We Love It: Huey’s has been serving up burgers and brews in Memphis since the 1970s. Now, it boasts 10 burgers joints, and each one douses its burgers in a healthy dose of its World Famous seasoning. The rub also goes great on brats and shish kebabs.

4. Keith’s Farm Garlic Butter Seasoning

Made: Eads, TN

Eads, TN Price: $14.98 (2 pack)

$14.98 (2 pack) Sprinkle: Turkey, Chicken, Fish

Turkey, Chicken, Fish Why We Love It: Keith’s Farm makes a whole line of stellar dry rubs, including BBQ, Cajun, and Apple Bourbon. Their Garlic Butter is our go-to rub for poultry—especially turkey—but it is also delicious on grilled salmon and snapper.

5. Hoff Sauce Dirty Dust

Made: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Price: $12

$12 Sprinkle: Shrimp, Corn, Eggs

Shrimp, Corn, Eggs Why We Love It: Not only does the Hoff make a helluva Hot Sauce, but his Dirty Dust is the most versatile rub on our list. A little citrus, a little smoke, the Dust is ideal for grilled shrimp and corn, or as a topper for scrambled eggs, popcorn, or a Bloody Mary.

Homemade Spicy Dry Rub

Our flavorful Spicy Dry Rub recipe contains equal amounts (1 tbsp.) of 11 herbs and spices—with only 1 tbsp. of salt…and no sugar.