Best Stocking Stuffers for the Grill Master in Your Life: Outsider-Approved 2022 Gift Guides

Dear Santa, please stuff our stocking with grilling accessories and bourbon. We’ve been very good this year. If you need bourbon recs, sip on this. And if you need ideas for the grill master in your life, check out six of our stocking-sized suggestions. Every one of our stocking stuffers comes from a member of our Outsider staff. So we’re not blowing smoke up your grill with our endorsements.

1. Grill Beast Injector

Website

Price: $44.95 (on sale now for 28.99)

$44.95 (on sale now for 28.99) Great Stuff-er: Grill Beast’s Injector lives up to its moniker—it is tough. The stainless steel injector features a two-ounce barrel and three different injection needles designed to accommodated various marinades and cuts of meat. The durable, sleek injector looks good, but, more importantly, performs like a beast.

2. ThermoWorks ThermoPop

Website

Price: $21

$21 Great Stuff-er: Never overcook your meat again with ThermoWorks’ lightweight digital meat thermometer. ThermoPop registers an accurate reading in about three seconds, and it’s backlit, so it’s easy to see at night. In addition, a push button rotates the display 90 degrees so you get an easy-to-read temp from any angle.

3. Better Grillin’ Scrubbin’ Stone

4. Bear Paws

Website

Price: $14.99

$14.99 Great Stuff-er: Unleash your inner grizzly by shredding your next pork butt, whole chicken, or brisket with a pair of Bear Paws. The heat-resistant Paws (up to 450 degrees) are also great for removing large cuts off the grill. In addition, the Paws are dishwasher safe.

5. Lodge Pan Scrapers

Website

Price: $5.95 (2 pack)

$5.95 (2 pack) Great Stuff-er: Every backyard chef should own a cast iron skillet (or two or three). And nothing makes cleaning cast iron easier than Lodge’s pan scrappers. The plastic scrapers are curved and tapered so you can clean every nook and cranny on any sized skillet without damaging it.

6. Gerber Dime Multi-Tool