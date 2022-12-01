Best Stocking Stuffers for the Grill Master in Your Life: Outsider-Approved 2022 Gift Guides

Dear Santa, please stuff our stocking with grilling accessories and bourbon. We’ve been very good this year. If you need bourbon recs, sip on this. And if you need ideas for the grill master in your life, check out six of our stocking-sized suggestions. Every one of our stocking stuffers comes from a member of our Outsider staff. So we’re not blowing smoke up your grill with our endorsements.
1. Grill Beast Injector
- Website
- Price: $44.95 (on sale now for 28.99)
- Great Stuff-er: Grill Beast’s Injector lives up to its moniker—it is tough. The stainless steel injector features a two-ounce barrel and three different injection needles designed to accommodated various marinades and cuts of meat. The durable, sleek injector looks good, but, more importantly, performs like a beast.
2. ThermoWorks ThermoPop
- Website
- Price: $21
- Great Stuff-er: Never overcook your meat again with ThermoWorks’ lightweight digital meat thermometer. ThermoPop registers an accurate reading in about three seconds, and it’s backlit, so it’s easy to see at night. In addition, a push button rotates the display 90 degrees so you get an easy-to-read temp from any angle.
3. Better Grillin’ Scrubbin’ Stone
- Website
- Price: 10.99 (2 pack)
- Great Stuff-er: Every griller needs a grill stone for removing grease, gunk, and burnt residue from grill grates. We prefer the non-toxic Scrubbin’ Stone over a wire grill brush, which can lose bristles that remain on the grate (and ultimately could get stuck to your food). Check out our video on how to use it to best clean your grill here.
4. Bear Paws
- Website
- Price: $14.99
- Great Stuff-er: Unleash your inner grizzly by shredding your next pork butt, whole chicken, or brisket with a pair of Bear Paws. The heat-resistant Paws (up to 450 degrees) are also great for removing large cuts off the grill. In addition, the Paws are dishwasher safe.
5. Lodge Pan Scrapers
- Website
- Price: $5.95 (2 pack)
- Great Stuff-er: Every backyard chef should own a cast iron skillet (or two or three). And nothing makes cleaning cast iron easier than Lodge’s pan scrappers. The plastic scrapers are curved and tapered so you can clean every nook and cranny on any sized skillet without damaging it.
6. Gerber Dime Multi-Tool
- Website
- Price: $29
- Great Stuff-er: A mini multi-tool may not be the first thing you think of for the grill master in your life, but hear us out. The pocket-sized Dime features 10 tools, including pliers (perfect for removing meat membranes), a package opener (for bags of charcoal or meat wrapping), and a fixed bottle opener (for cold ones).