Homemade Skillet Cookie Recipe on the Grill: Chocolate Chip Cookie in Cast Iron

Sure, you can bake chocolate chip cookies in the oven. Nothing wrong with that. But you can also up your grill game by baking a skillet cookie in cast iron over charcoal (everything tastes better over charcoal). Not only will the charcoal impart a slight smoky flavor to your confection, but also the use of a cast iron skillet as the cooking vessel will give your cookie a delicious crust. Plus, it looks really cool when you serve the cookie in a cast iron skillet.

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup organic white cane sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 cups chocolate chips

This is basically the Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie recipe, with a couple of minor tweaks. We use 2 cups of flour instead of 2 1/4 for a slightly “stickier” consistency, which bakes better in cast iron. And Toll House doesn’t specify, but we like to use light brown sugar, organic white cane sugar, and unsalted butter—just our taste preferences.

Directions

We’re mixing the ingredients for this skillet cookie the fun way—by hand. Add softened butter, white cane sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla extract into a mixing bowl. Mix with a wooden spatula or your hands. Add two eggs. Mix. Add the baking soda, salt, and flour. Mix. Add the chocolate chips. Mix.

Thoroughly grease the inside of a cast iron skillet with butter (above left). We’re using a No. 3 skillet. In fact, we’re using four No. 3 skillets to make four skillet cookies. However, No. 4 and No. 5 skillets also work well. Place a 1-inch layer of cookie dough inside the skillet (above right).

Fire Up the Grill

Today, we’re using a Big Green Egg, but you can use any smoker or indirect grill for this recipe (as long as you can maintain a consistent temperature). Fill the Green Egg with lump charcoal and ignite. Place the convEGGtor (indirect convection shield) on the Egg. Add the grate.

Place the skillet on the grate (above left). Close the lid. Set the temperature to 350 degrees. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes, until the middle turns golden brown and a light crust forms on the upper edges of the cookie (above right). Remove the skillet from the grill with heat-resistant gloves.

Let the skillet cool on a hot pad for 15 minutes. The skillet cookie should pop right out (use a butter knife to help), or you can cut the cookie in the skillet and serve. Enjoy your chocolate chip skillet cookie with a scoop or ice cream or a glass of milk (or bourbon).