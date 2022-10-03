Juicy Lucy Recipe: Bacon-Cheese-Jalapeño-Stuffed Burgers on the Grill

If you want to top a grilled hamburger, you’ve got to stuff it. And when you do that, you transform the meaty OG of backyard grills into the Juicy Lucy.

Dueling bars—only three miles apart—in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lay claim to the creation of the cheese-filled Juicy Lucy (or Jucy Lucy). But you can fill your burgers with whatever sizzles your bacon, including mushrooms, pickles, onions, jalapeños, various cheeses, and, of course, bacon. For today’s Juicy Lucy, we’re using bacon, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños.

Juicy Lucy Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef (80/20)

3 strips of thick-cut bacon (cooked)

2 oz. cheddar cheese

2 oz. Monterey Jack cheese

2 oz. pickled jalapeño slices

We’re using 80/20 ground chuck. The extra fat helps form a tight seal that prevents the burgers from leaking cheesy goodness. Lean ground beef (90/10 or 92/8) tends to break apart.

Of course, feel free to use any of your favorite cheeses. We like using thin 2-inch slices, but shredded cheese will also work.

Directions

Season the ground beef with salt and pepper (or your favorite burger seasoning). Separate the beef into three equal portions (we’re making big burgers). With each portion, make a larger bottom patty with raised sides (above left) and a slightly thinner top patty (above right). Two pounds of ground beef will make three really big burgers.

Fill the bottom patty with two slices of cheddar cheese (image 1), four jalapeño slices (2), two pieces of bacon (3), and two slices Monterey Jack cheese (4).

Place the thinner patty on top of the filled patty. Seal the patties together with your hands, making sure there are no breaches between the patties.

Today, we’re using a propane-powered Weber Grill (Spirit II E-310), but you can use any grill (charcoal or gas). Light your grill and bring the temperature up to 400 degrees.

Grill the burgers for about 8 minutes. Flip the burgers, and grill for about 6 minutes. Try not to move the burgers around too much while on the grill. After about 14 minutes, the burgers should be in the medium range (145 degrees). The USDA recommends cooking ground beef to 160 degrees.

Remove the burgers from the grill. Allow the burgers to rest for at least 5 minutes before serving (the cheese can be molten hot). Enjoy your Juicy Lucy masterpiece.