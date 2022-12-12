smoked-ham-recipe-that-hammers-a-honey-baked-ham

There’s no need to drop a C-note on your holiday ham this year, honey. While our simple smoked ham recipe only features four ingredients, it may be the most formidably flavorful recipe in our repertoire. Trust us, this ham hammers the competition without hitting you where it hurts (your wallet).

So let’s get smoking. Of course, if you’re looking for more great grilling recipes from Outsider this holiday season, check out our Flat Iron Steak with Chimichurri Sauce, Blackened Salmon, Beef Short Ribs, and more.

Smoked Ham Ingredients

10-pound cured ham

5 oz. yellow mustard

2 oz. BBQ dry rub

6 oz. brown sugar

This recipe works great for a whole ham, butt ham, or shank ham. Today, we’re using a 10-pound shank ham that we’ve trimmed by removing most of the skin and thick layers of fat. And while you can use any BBQ dry rub, Rendezvous World Famous Rub is a tried-and-true formula for success.

Directions

Cover the entire ham with a thin layer of yellow mustard (image 1). Liberally season the entire ham with the BBQ dry rub (2). Pack a layer of brown sugar on top of the dry rub (3). Let the seasoned ham rest for 10 minutes (4).

Today, we’re using a Big Green Egg, but you can use any smoker or indirect grill for this recipe. Fill the Green Egg with lump charcoal and ignite. Place a metal/foil pan directly on the charcoal (you’ll need fireproof gloves for this), filled with two cups of water and a couple handfuls of wood chips (I like apple for this recipe). Add a couple more handfuls of wood chips directly on the charcoal. Place the convEGGtor (indirect convection shield) on the Egg. Add the grate. Place the ham on the grate. Close the lid. Set the temperature to 300 degrees.

Smoke the ham for 3-4 hours, until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove the ham from the grill. Our 10-pound ham took 3 hours.

Let the ham rest for 20 minutes before slicing. Enjoy your smoked ham masterpiece.