Lodge Cast Iron Expands ‘Yellowstone’ Series With New Line of Skillets, Dutch Ovens & More

Last year, the biggest name is cast iron partnered with the biggest show on television. Lodge Cast Iron teamed with Paramount TV’s Yellowstone to create two new skillets: a 10.25-inch “Y” skillet and a 12-inch “Steer” skillet. Now, Lodge has expanded its Yellowstone series with a brand-new line of cooking gear that includes Dutch ovens, trivets, pans, and more.

Check out the new Lodge Yellowstone line below.

Lodge Cast Iron has been a trusted name in cast iron for more than 125 years. The foundry in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, has been cranking out some of the most creditable cast iron cookware since 1896. Of course, Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and more, follows the fictitious exploits of Montana’s Dutton family. It has been one of the most popular shows on TV since premiering in 2018. The show, now in its fifth season, is tentatively slated to resume the second half of Season 5 later this year.

Lodge ‘Yellowstone” Line

According to Lodge, the special edition cookware “represent the best of American grit, told through stories and around the table.”

Yellowstone 5-Inch Power Y Mini Skillet: $14.95

Includes a raised Yellowstone “Power Y” design on the cooking surface, leaving an impression on baked breads and cookies.

Yellowstone 8-Inch Power Y Grill Press: $24.95

Features a Yellowstone “Power Y” design on the searing surface, so you can leave a mark on proteins.

Yellowstone 17-inch So Wild, So Angry Dual Handle Pan: $94.95

Generous cooking surface and includes a bull design plus the iconic line, “So wild, so angry.”

Yellowstone 8-Quart Deep Camp Dutch Oven: $114.95

Features a Yellowstone Power Y lid. The Dutch oven features a bail handle and raised feet to cook food over the fire or coals.

Yellowstone 8-Inch Power Y Trivet: $23.95

Functional and collectible, the trivet protects surfaces from heat and features the “Power Y” design.

Yellowstone 10.5-Inch Square Cowboy Grill Pan: $32.95

Featuring a cowboy on horseback design, the square grill pan makes it easy to bring grilled flavor to any meal, with seasoned grill ribs that deliver the perfect sear.

Yellowstone Bucking Bronco Combo Cooker: $69.95