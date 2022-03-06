‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Considers What She Wants to Explore in Potential Season 2

The storyline for “1883’s” tenth episode makes us believe that the characters’ journey has come to an end. However, we know the series has seen approval from Paramount+ for more brand new episodes. And while Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) met a premature end, many of us wonder what’s become of other beloved characters. Well now, following season one, “1883” star Gratiela Brancusi spoke out about her vision for Noemi, should her storyline continue into season 2.

What We Know:

“1883” received approval for more brand new episodes ahead of the season finale.

Thomas and Noemi enjoy a happy ending during the “1883” finale amid rampant tragedy and heartbreak.

Gratiela Brancusi hopes to return to play Noemi.

Gratiela Brancusi Hopes to Explore Noemi’s Past in ‘1883’ Season 2

The Noemi actress, Gratiela Brancusi, shared a lot of “1883” insight with TVLine. During the interview, she spoke to her character’s relationship with Thomas. She also pointed out the hardships the Roma character and her children endured along the Oregon Trail. However, some of her most interesting thoughts relate to Noemi and Thomas’s relationship and her character’s past and culture.

“I was so grateful to be trusted with this part because I feel like the way Roma women have been represented in the past, the concept of a gypsy, it’s been romanticized,” Brancusi began.

When asked what she’d like to explore more of, she stated, “I think more of her culture and her background and the role of a woman in her culture.”

In potentially returning for “1883” season 2, the actress also hopes to explore, “the love story between two people who’ve known [a sorrowful] kind of a past and how do they make their love bloom?”

Altogether, Thomas and Noemi are two characters who come from immensely troublesome pasts. That said, they nevertheless serve as a unique high point amid the “1883” season finale. Hopefully, then, we’ll get to explore more of their relationship and journey should the series return for a second season.

Does Gratiela Brancusi See a Real Future for Thomas and Noemi?

While Taylor Sheridan left “1883” fans with a shred of hope for happiness following episode ten’s conclusion, Outsiders wonder whether Noemi and Thomas have a real future. In speaking with the outlet, Brancusi shared her thoughts on the characters’ future.

“I want to say yes,” the “1883” star said, in response to a question about whether the two characters have a shot to live out their happy ending.

“I’m a romantic,” she explained, “and I want to hold on to the idea of hope and love. I think these two characters have known so much pain and have inherited so much pain and they deserve love for the remainder of their lives.”