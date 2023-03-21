‘1923’ Actor Sebastian Roché Calls Out ‘Yellowstone’ Emmy Snubs: ‘Staggering to Me’

Over the last five years, Paramount’s Yellowstone became one of the most popular dramas in cable television history, complete with a passionate fan base and multiple spinoffs.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Strangely, though, the groundbreaking Western epic, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has never earned much critical recognition from major awards groups like the Emmys.

Season four of Yellowstone earned one single nomination in 2021 — not for story or acting, but for production design (and it still lost out to Mare of Easttown). One of the flagship show’s spinoffs, 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, picked up three nominations, two for cinematography and one for music. Again, though, it did not win for any categories.

In an interview with Insider, Sebastian Roché, who plays Father Renaud in 1923, sounded off on the Emmy snubs. Roché said he thinks the shows in the Yellowstone universe have “been deserving of all the awards for the past few years.”

“I’ve been watching Yellowstone since its inception. And 1883 too. These are great works of art,” he said. “They should have been recompensed. That’s my opinion.”

Most egregiously, according to Roché, is Kelly Reilly’s exclusion from the award show stage.

“The fact that Kelly Reilly hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy is just staggering to me,” he said.

One of 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan’s top achievements is his casting intuition

He continued by saying he hopes both Yellowstone and the 1923, led by Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, finally earn the respect they deserve.

“While I was reading the script, I was thinking of Hemingway,” Roché recalled. “I do believe 1923 should be in the conversation. I mean, when I see the work that the crew does in terms of directing, photography, and acting. I’m blown away by the work that my colleagues do on this show, and I think it should be recompensed.”

He also praised EP and head writer Taylor Sheridan, who has his fingerprints all over the entire production process, all the way down to casting.

“The thing about Taylor Sheridan is he’s a masterful casting director. He’s not only a brilliant writer. He knows who to cast. And it’s as if he writes, and has a very specific idea of who he wants. He always finds the right person,” the actor said.

Some critics accuse the Yellowstone universe of relying on melodramatic tropes to tell an unbelievable story. But the shows have undoubtedly resonated with audiences, and it’s high time to recognize them for what they are: entertaining, artistic achievements.

“This is a work that I’m extremely proud of and I think that the academy should recognize it for what it is. It’s a great work of art.”