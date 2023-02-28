‘1923’ Cast Talks Cowboy Camp, Most Physically Demanding Scenes From Season 1

The first season of 1923 just wrapped on Paramount+, and while it gave fans some delicious clues into the Dutton family history, it also left us with more questions than answers.

During the 1923 Variety Television Screening Series, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves and Michelle Randolph all took the stage after the screening to offer thoughts on preparing for the roles. They also touched on challenges they faced, and working with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Sheridan famously sends many of his cast members across his different Western shows to Cowboy Camp. There, the actors take two weeks to learn how to ride a horse and shoot a gun.

Nieves said, “We felt battered and bruised on our butt cheeks. It was intense, but honestly, the wranglers and the entire team were a class act.” She continued, “They’re incredible teachers and just incredible people.”

Leading up to filming 1923, the cast didn’t know much about their characters. Sklenar said of his character Spencer Dutton, “I knew he was a big-game hunter and that he was the son of Tim and Faith’s characters, but that’s as far as it got.” Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra, didn’t think she’d get to stick around long: “I thought I was going to be dead and gone early.”

1923 included plenty of stunts for the entire cast

As for his biggest challenge filming, Sklenar said filming the water scenes took some mental toughness. “We needed to get ready to be underwater for a while. And get comfortable being in the tight space,” he said. “It’s only a few minutes, but we were in there for five days.”

Randolph said her hardest scene personally was running away in the buggy, which was originally conceived with a stunt double. “The person who was steering it was underneath the floorboards, and I was supposed to use my stunt double,” she said. “We were trying to get a shot and I thought that the horses were going to run away with me. That was my hardest scene, physically.”

Nieves, whose Native American character Teonna Rainwater takes an enormous amount of physical punishment in the story, said getting to portray this character made a huge impact on her.

“Getting to bring Teonna to life, not only for you guys but for all of our indigenous relatives, is extremely important.” she said. “There’s so much great native and indigenous television now, and it’s only going to continue to grow and, most importantly, tell this specific story. I hope that this story allows you to realize that you could never bury us. We are here, and here to stay.”

