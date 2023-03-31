‘1923’ Leads Paramount+ to Big Win in Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut

Nielsen is now assessing Paramount+, and it made an impressive debut on the recent U.S. streaming originals ranking with 1923. The Yellowstone prequel rocketed to sixth place on the latest Top 10 chart, clocking in an impressive 560 million minutes of total viewership across its entire first season for the week ending February 27th.

TV Line reports that for the second week in a row, Netflix’s Outer Banks topped Nielsen’s streaming originals chart with 2.2 billion minutes viewed across its 30 episodes. Following closely behind were Disney+’s The Mandalorian (823 million minutes/17 episodes) and two of Netflix’s other shows – Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (1.1 billion minutes/three episodes), Perfect Match (744 million minutes/12 episodes), and Wrong Side of the Tracks (595 million minutes/16 episode).

Following 1923 at the No. 7 position, Sex/Life was watched for a total of 500 million minutes across its 14 episodes. This is followed by Netflix’s YOU with 463 million minutes and 35 episodes, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special that lasted 68 minutes but had an impressive 418 million viewers’ collective time spent on it, and finally Next in Fashion which garnered 402 million minutes over 20 installments.

‘1923’ is coming back for a second season

Set in the early 1900s, 1923 follows the Duttons of Montana as they face incredible odds with prohibition, perils from Great Depression, and western expansion. The story centers around Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), plus their younger generations who become embroiled in a deadly battle to keep their land.

The series also features Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) as he searches for his identity in Africa post-World War I. In addition, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, and Timothy Dalton all portray major characters.

One of Ford’s ‘1923’ costars shares some invaluable experience the veteran actor gave him

Actor James Badge Dale also had a plum role in the show, John Dutton. Badge Dale is the nephew of Ford’s character. However, their bond has strengthened to a father-son relationship as it appears that John was raised by Jacob. During his time on set for 1923, 80-year-old Ford gave him some invaluable experiences that shaped Badge Dale’s outlook.

“Harrison gave me some things back if I could say that,” James Badge Dale told Newsweek. “Working with him and seeing his passion reminds you of your passion. When you see his work ethic, it reminds you of your work ethic.”

Indeed, Ford is showing a lot of hustle as of late. 2023 is proving to be a hallmark year for an actor with a ton of accolades already under his belt. This summer, he’s slipping on his famous fedora to play Indiana Jones again. The 5th film in the series is set to drop in July. He’s also stepping into the superhero genre. He’ll be playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883‘s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.