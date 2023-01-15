‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Massive Hollywood Estate for Sale

1923‘s Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford have re-listed their historic Hollywood residence for an impressive $17 million. Last year the property’s asking price was over 18 million, according to Architectural Digest. Tucked away against the side of a hill, this residence has been the couple’s home for more than 30 years. In 2021 they decided to sell it while offering it as a rental at $45,000 per month.

Not long after listing the property, an offer was made on it and entered contract status. Unfortunately, no agreement emerged from this transaction as evidenced by public records. Now, eager buyers will have an opportunity to purchase this exquisite estate home – and they’ll pay a million dollars less than when it was first listed. Images of the impressive home were shared on Facebook.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Nestled atop an alluring drive and enveloped by lush, mature landscaping and evergreen trees, this 10,200 sq ft estate boasts eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms plus a guest house amidst six-and-a-half acres of paradise. Constructed in 1911, the house exudes gorgeous details from the era: spacious rooms, French doors that look out onto magical Hollywood hills views, a luxuriously paneled library, glossy hardwood floors, and grandiose fireboxes flanking each fireplace.

Helen Mirren has owned the estate since the 1990s

With its vast and inviting interiors, it’s no wonder that 77-year-old Hobbs & Shaw star and her 78-year-old American director husband have chosen to remain in the home for so long. However, now they must depart as their time out of California has become increasingly more frequent. Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty shared that Helen Mirren and her husband have decided to sell the home due to their extensive out-of-state travels, as reported by Mansion Global.

Mirren obtained the illustrious abode in the 1990s, joining a long line of legendary personalities who have resided there. The list of prior owners of this home is quite impressive. It begins with Dustin Farnum, the star behind DeMille’s silent western Squaw Man. Mark Hellinger–writer and producer–and Gail Patrick, executive producer of Perry Mason in the 1950s/60s are among them. The house was even used as a filming location for some Perry Mason episodes.

Mirren’s impressive acting career earned her an Oscar for Best Actress when she portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Meanwhile, her husband Taylor Hackford is known for directing An Officer and Gentleman, as well as Against All Odds. Mirren began her long-lasting journey into the entertainment industry at the young age of 20 after performing Cleopatra with a UK National Youth Theatre production; this immense success granted her Damehood in 2003. She acquired her American citizenship 14 years later.