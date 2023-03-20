‘Air’ Director Ben Affleck Revealed the One Demand Michael Jordan Made Before Filming

A-list actor and director Ben Affleck recently revealed that Michael Jordan only submitted one major request while filming Air, the story of MJ’s relationship with Nike: get the casting right.

Directed by Affleck, Air also stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike employee who famously recruited a young Jordan (Damian Young) to the brand in its nascent days. The shoe line would become Nike Air Jordan, a brand that still dominates the market nearly 40 years later.

Affleck, who also stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, told the story of meeting Jordan during a panel Q&A at the SXSW film festival.

“I had a chance to sit down with Michael Jordan, because I just wasn’t going to make this movie without asking him, ‘What matters to you?’” Affleck recalled. “Interestingly, and tellingly, he had a few things that mattered.”

“One of them was that Howard White needed to be in the movie,” Affleck said, referring to the vice president of the Jordan brand. The revelation allowed Affleck to write in the extra part and give it to Christ Tucker, who he’d wanted to collaborate with for a long time, he said.

Ben Affleck’s Air comes out in theaters on April 5, 2023

“I got the script and then had the chance again to talk to Michael. Michael Jordan, for those of you who don’t know, is one of the most intimidating, impressive men you’ll ever see in your life,” Affleck laughed. “He told me about his father. And then he talked about his mother. It was the first time I saw this look cross his face. It was a look of reverence, of awe, of love, and gratitude, and innocence. He said, ‘None of this would have ever happened without my mother.’ I said, ‘Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis.”

Affleck went on to praise Davis profusely, going so far as to say working with her was the highlight of his professional life.

“That’s like saying, ‘Can I play basketball on your court?’ ‘Yeah, if you get Michael Jordan.’ “Viola Davis is the best actor I’ve ever seen,” Affleck continued. “This is a hard business. It’s hard to know if you’re successful. It’s hard to know if you’ve accomplished something. But honest to God, I always felt that if i was a director one day, and I had Viola Davis in a movie, that would really be something. That would mean the world to me. And it does.

“This is the best night of my professional life, and I want to welcome the best actor in the world,” he concluded, bringing Davis onstage for a wave and a bow before audiences got their first look at Air.