As the investigation in the shooting on the set of his film Rust continues, Alec Baldwin remains hopeful that he won’t be criminally responsible for the unfortunate incident.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that during his appearance at the Boulder International Film Festival in Boulder Colorado this weekend, Alec Baldwin stated that there were “two victims” in the shooting incident. He also notably suggests there are some people who are filing suits who have financial motivation. They are also going after “deep pockets litigants.”

Alec Baldwin shared with the film festival’s audience, “From the beginning, from the moment this happened, everybody has put out — besides all the anguish and the suffering, horrible feelings we have. And, of course, there are two victims and nobody else is a victim, so to speak. We have dealt with a situation where specific people are not as interested in finding out what really happened.”

The actor then points out certain groups of litigants on “whatever’ side. “The people who likely seem negligent have enough money. And the people who have money are not negligent. But we’re not gonna let that stop us from doing what we need to do in terms of litigation. Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing.”

Last fall while on the set of his western film Rust, Alec Baldwin alleges he accidentally discharged a revolver used as a prop. The discharge resulted in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and the injury of the film’s director, Joel Souza. Hutchins’ husband recently stated that he was angry that the actor denied being responsible for the shooting during his first interview after the incident.

Alec Baldwin on Remaining ‘Hopeful’

While continuing to chat with the audience at the Boulder Film Festival, Alec Baldwin says he remains hopeful that he won’t be criminally responsible for the incident on the set of Rust.

“I’m very hopeful when the facts come out. We will not be held criminally responsible,” Baldwin declares. “But it has changed my life. And I don’t mean this in the ordinary sense. That I was involved in something or somebody passed. I mean, I was involved in a situation with somebody [who] was killed. It’s [changing] my life just in terms of the function of weapons in films and televisions.”

Alec Baldwin recently announced his support for future safety regulations on film sets. He stresses the importance of enhancing safety measures.